Fremont sweeps
Oahe Zap
The Oahe Zap lost their second consecutive series after dropping all three games to the Fremont Moo in a series that lasted from Tuesday through Thursday at Moller Field.
Fremont beat Oahe, 13-0, 5-2 and 13-1, respectively.
In Tuesday’s shutout, the Zap could only muster one hit, and they struck out 13 times at the dish.
Kyle Memarian, who played shortstop for Oahe, recorded his team’s lone hit with a single in the first inning. He finished 1-for-3 at the plate.
On the mound, Zap pitcher Garrett Bergman got the start and went five innings. He allowed eight runs on six hits, six walks and four strikeouts. Bergman was handed his first loss of the summer.
On Wednesday, Oahe had its best performance in the batter’s box, as the Zap racked up a series-high five hits and seven walks.
Oahe’s Kolby Rich, who patrolled left field, led the way with two knocks in four at-bats. Jacob Trusner and Brandon Villabrille drove in the Zap’s two runs.
Kaleb Hay got the nod for Game 2. In seven innings of work, he allowed just two runs on seven hits and four strikeouts.
Brady Glenn pitched the eighth frame for Oahe, giving up three hits and striking out one batter. Fremont scored three runs during his time on the hill, and Glenn was credited with his fourth loss as a result.
The Capital Journal did not receive stats from Game 3 by the time of publication.
RC beats Post 8
in playoffs
On Thursday, Pierre Post 8 dropped Game 1 of a best-of-three series against Rapid City Post 22 in the first round of the Class A Legion playoffs.
No. 5 seed and host Rapid City beat No. 12 Pierre, 6-1.
Post 8 finished with five hits and four walks at the dish, as well as five errors in the field.
Five different Pierre players got a knock Thursday — Matthew Hanson, Carter Sanderson, Nolan Petersen, Cooper Terwilliger and Spencer Easland. Easland recorded the team's lone RBI on a single in the fifth.
Post 8 pitcher Miles Doyle was credited with the loss after allowing one earned run on six hits, four walks and three strikeouts. Rapid City scored five runs total with Doyle on the mound.
Terwilliger pitched the sixth inning, and he gave up a run on a hit and two walks.
Game 2 took place on Friday, but the final score and stats were not received by the time of publication.
Easland, Lewis
make commitments
Two more Pierre Governors announced where they intend on furthering their football careers.
Defensive back Spencer Easland, a rising senior, committed to Wayne State College (Nebraska) on Wednesday afternoon through social media.
“Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way,” Easland said in Wednesday’s tweet. “After many great visits and talks, I am excited to announce my commitment to Wayne State College!!”
Last season, Easland had seven tackles (five solo), three pass breakups, two interceptions. He returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown against Huron on Oct. 7.
Nearly 24 hours later, linebacker Trey Lewis verbally committed to the University of Sioux Falls.
“Huge thank you to everyone that has helped me along the way in my journey of football,” Lewis tweeted Thursday afternoon. “So after many calls, visits, and camps, I’m excited and proud to announce that I will further my academic and athletic career (at USF).”
If the rising senior were to eventually sign with the Cougars, he would be the fourth Gov to do so in the last two recruiting cycles. Former Pierre standouts Christian Busch, Jack Merkwan and Jayden Wiebe signed with USF in February on National Signing Day.
Lewis finished his 2022 campaign third in total tackles (63) and tied for second in sacks (four). He recorded 11 tackles for loss and two interceptions as well.
Oahe Jo softball city
tourney postponed
The Oahe JO Fastpitch City Tournament was postponed due to treacherous weather Tuesday evening throughout the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas.
Pierre 18U head coach Dean Hall told the Capital Journal about the postponement via a text message Wednesday afternoon.
“We will make up the city tournament next Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m.,” he said.
On July 11, Hall’s team won the first two games of the tournament against the Pierre Relentless (8-0) and Pierre OhNos (6-0), but they lost in the third round versus the Pierre Blue Bombers 16U, 3-2, in extra innings.
PST swimmers
at State B meet
The Pierre Swim Team (PST) saw 11 of its swimmers take the pool at the 2023 South Dakota Long Course State B Meet on July 14-16 in Rapid City.
Four of them won at least one event, and 19 total swimmers qualified for the State A Championship Meet in Aberdeen that began Friday and will conclude Sunday.
Listed below are PST’s Rapid City results from divisions 13-and-up.
