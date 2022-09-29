Youth bowling league results
The majors division of Pierre’s Youth Bowling League finished its third week of competition on Saturday.
For the boys, Johnathon Neuharth scored the highest game and series scores, 216 and 576, respectively. Chace Humphry, Bryson Wallman, Karsten Withers, Brennen Boyle, Liam Curry, Gavin Colson and Gavin Townley bowled the highest series scores for their respective teams, finishing with 540, 340, 457, 394, 388, 538 and 408, respectively.
On the girls side, the highest game score belonged to Jesalyn Zimmerman, bowling a 201, and the highest series to Emily Kringel with a 536. Hailee Longbrake tallied the highest score for her respective team after bowling a 417.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March except for holiday weekends, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. On Saturdays, the majors league starts bowling at noon and is for kids ages 12 and up while the minors start at 10 a.m. and is for kids ages 5-11.
Girls soccer ties SF Jefferson, pummels Huron
The Pierre girls soccer team ended their regular season on a high note.
After a 1-1 tie against Sioux Falls Jefferson on Saturday, the Governors followed that up with a dominant 8-0 win over Huron on Tuesday.
In Saturday’s match, Pierre fell behind early after the Cavaliers scored early in the first half. But the Govs fought their way back, thanks to a second-half goal by junior Ryan Barry.
The Govs’ offense exploded when they played Huron on the road Tuesday.
In its previous five games, including against SF Jefferson, Pierre had scored just seven goals. Against Huron, the Govs erupted with eight goals.
Grace Richter got things started for Pierre, with Jasmine Jost, Barry, Reed Curry, Natalie Flottmeyer, Barry, Elli Hughes and Nevaeh Baade adding to the score.
With the victory, the Govs currently sit seventh in the AA standings. The first round of the SDHSAA State Girls Soccer Playoffs begins on Oct. 4.
“This game was a really great opportunity to prepare for the playoffs,” Pierre head coach Kira Swenson said of Tuesday’s win over Huron. “The girls played really well together and are excited to start the playoffs on Tuesday!”
Boys soccer ties with Huron
Following back-to-back losses to Yankton and Sioux Falls Jefferson, the Pierre boys soccer team ended their regular season with a 1-1 tie against Huron on Tuesday.
Senior Erlend Tveite scored the lone goal for the Govs, thanks to a nice assist by senior Ashton Griese.
Senior goalkeeper Carson Ahartz had a solid performance for Pierre, grabbing 10 saves.
With the draw, the Govs currently sit 10th in the AA standings. The first round of the SDHSAA State Boys Soccer Playoffs begins on Oct. 4.
Pierre head coach Miguel Manriquez said his team played determined and the tie was a “great way to end the regular season.” He added that the Govs have their eyes set for the postseason.
Govs cross country races at RC Central invite
Pierre’s cross country teams raced at the Rapid City Central Invitational at the Hart Ranch Camping Resort on Friday, where only individual results were recorded.
For the boys, Jared Lutmer led the Govs with a 14th-place finish after crossing the finish line at 16:59.41. Caleb Morris, Mason Dell, Haeden Wheelhouse, Mason Ward-Zeller and Brady Gere rounded out the standings for Pierre, placing 45th, 50th, 73rd, 81st and 89th, respectively.
On the girls side, Lennix Dupris recorded the best placement and time for the Govs. She finished 62nd at 21:46.98. Meanwhile, Mason Berg, Avery Lisburg, Autumn Iverson, Jazzlyn Rombough and Charlee Williams-Smith placed 67th, 87th, 98th, 103rd and 115th, respectively.
Up next, Pierre will race at the Watertown Invitational on Thursday at the Cattail Golf Course at 2 p.m.
Girls tennis finishes 3rd in ESD tourney
The Pierre girls tennis team competed in an Eastern South Dakota Conference Tournament in Mitchell on Tuesday, where the Governors placed third overall after scoring 214.5 team points.
Pierre had three of its tennis players finish in the top three in singles and two of its duos received second place in doubles.
In singles, Marlee Shorter and Jocelyn Corrales found themselves as runner-ups in Flights 3 and 4, respectively. Kourtney Walti placed third in Flight 5.
In doubles, Sydney Tedrow and Kara Weiss finished second in Flight 1 and Corrales and Caitlin Ott had the same result in Flight 3.
Up next, the girls hope to win their first ever state title when they play in the SDHSAA State Tournament on Monday and Tuesday in Rapid City.
On Monday, first-round singles matches will be held in Sioux Park and at the Parkview Tennis Complex and begin at 8 a.m. The rest will take place at Sioux Park.
Missouri Valley Band Festival
The Pierre marching band competed at the Missouri Valley Band Festival on Friday, where the “Emerald Regiment” placed third overall after tallying the most marching points. It was also recognized as the top drum major.
In its class, Pierre finished second after scoring a 771.5 and was named the top color guard.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs games
Thursday
Pierre:
- Cross country at Watertown, Cattail Golf Course, 2 p.m.
- Volleyball vs. O’Gorman, T.F. Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
Friday
Pierre:
- Football at Brandon Valley, 7 p.m.
Stanley County:
- Football at Timber Lake, Doug Kraft Field, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Pierre:
- Volleyball at Brandon Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Stanley County:
- Cross country at Highmore, Highmore-Harrold High School, 10 a.m.
Correction
"Sports Roundup," Sept. 27, B2, Pierre’s cheer squad finished third with 199 points during the Rapid City Stevens Invitational on Saturday. Rapid City Stevens took first with 252.5, followed by Rapid City Central with 199.5.
