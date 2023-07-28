Post 8’s season
ends vs. RC
Pierre Post 8 Senior Legion’s 2023 season came to an end on July 21 when Pierre, the No. 12 seed, lost, 6-5, to host and No. 5 seed Rapid City Post 22 in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Post 8 trailed 6-1 after two innings, but scoring four runs in the fourth wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Post 8 ended with seven hits and a walk, as well as an error.
Pierre’s Jett Zabel, who started on the mound and later moved to right field, led the way with two hits, including a double, in four at-bats. Shortstop Matthew Hanson also went 2-for-4, and he drove in a run as well.
Zabel pitched six innings, racking up five strikeouts and allowing six runs on five hits and a walk. He was credited with the loss. Ridge Leimbach relieved Zabel in the seventh, and he struck out a batter.
Post 8 ended its season with a 9-29 record overall.
Govs golfers place
at JR championship
Four rising junior Pierre Governor golfers took part in the SDGA Junior Championship on July 24-26 at Cattail Golf Course.
Pierre’s Sawyer Sonnenschein finished second after tallying a total gross score of 212, seven strokes by champion Jake Olson of Watertown (205). Sonnenschein had round scores of 70, 73 and 69, respectively.
Tying for fifth place was Govs golfer Luke Olson, who recorded a shot total gross of 218. His round scores were 75, 74 and 69, respectively. Pierre’s Lincoln Houska tied for 20th (230), tallying round scores of 76, 78 and 76, respectively.
Jack Bartlett rounded out the list for the Govs, tying for 28th place with a total gross of 237 (77, 78, 82).
Skjonsberg commits
to MSU football
Pierre Governors defensive back Spencer Skjonsberg has decided where he will play his collegiate football career.
The rising senior announced his commitment to Minnesota State University Mankato on July 21 through his social media.
“After a lot of road miles, talks and prayers, I’m excited to announce my commitment to Minnesota State University Mankato,” he said via Twitter. “First, I’d like to thank my family for giving up their time and all their support for me over the years. Secondly, I want to thank all my coaches and teammates who helped push and make me a player (and) teammate. Thank you, God, for giving me this opportunity.”
In 2022, Skjonsberg racked up 20 total tackles (10 solo) and two pass breakups for the Govs.
SF eliminates
Capital City
Sioux Falls Little League won its fourth consecutive South Dakota State Little Championship after eliminating Capital City Little League in the title game at the Sanford Diamonds by a final score of 3-1.
Capital City fell to Rapid City Little League, 3-0, in the first round, beat Harney Little League, 11-2, in the second round, beat Rapid City, 10-0, in the semifinals and lost to Sioux Falls in the finals.
While Capital City’s season is now over, Sioux Falls will now play in the Little League Midwest Region Tournament on Aug. 4-11 in Whitestown, Indiana, for a chance to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 16-27.
Pierre swimmers at
state championships
The Pierre Swim Team had 19 of its members participate at the 2023 South Dakota Long Course State A Championship Meet on July 21-23 in Aberdeen.
Pierre saw one of its swimmers be crowned an individual champion — Michelle Weiss of the Girls 17-19 Division.
Results from Pierre’s swimmers ages 13-and-up in Aberdeen are available in the results box.
