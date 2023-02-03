Sports Roundup

Youth bowling
league results
Pierre’s Youth Bowling’s Major Division concluded its 16th week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
On the boys side, Gavin Colson recorded the top high-game (279) and series (741) scores. Daylen Palecek, Johnathon Neuharth, Ben Fierro, Karsten Withers, Slade Parmely, Ty Hoffman and Dalton Flaaen finished with the best high series scores for their individual teams.
They bowled 529, 633, 372, 566, 741, 340 and 453, respectively.
For the girls, Courtney Potter tallied the top high-game (202) and series (561) marks while Hailee Longbrake bowled a team-best 450 series score.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March. On Saturdays, the majors, kids ages 12 and up, start bowling at noon while the minors, ages 5-11, begin at 10 a.m.
Wed. volleyball
league scores
The Pierre Men’s Volleyball League completed its eleventh week of games on Wednesday.
The Old Schoolers had the best outing, as they beat Hired Hands, 3-0, and the Kahani Boys, 2-1. After that loss, the Kahani Boys bounced back with a win over the One Time Hitters, 3-0. Tigers Tap rounded up the scores with a 3-0 victory versus the Volley Llamas.
From now until late March, the now co-ed league will play regular-season games every Wednesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Then double-elimination tournament play begins on March 22 and ends on April 5.
To join or for more information about the league, please contact Terry Kuxhaus at terry.kuxhaus@gmail.com or John Whaley at 605-280-9498.
SC boys, girls
fall to Falcons
Both Stanley County basketball teams fell to Todd County on Tuesday at Parkview Gym, with the girls losing 52-43 and the boys 75-51.
For the girls, they shot 14-of-51 (27.5 percent) overall, 4-of-18 (22.2 percent) from three-point range and 11-of-14 (78.6 percent) at the charity stripe.
Sophomore guard Morgan Hoffman led the Buffaloes (6-11) with 21 points. Junior guard Mattie Duffy did a bit of everything, as she tallied 10 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals. Senior guard Alejandra Juarez pitched in with 10 points as well.
The boys (3-11) also struggled finding the bottom of the net, shooting just 16-of-57 (28 percent) overall and 14-of-26 (54 percent) from the free-throw line. But they did have a good night behind the arc, finishing 5-of-11 (45 percent).
Freshman guard Paxton Deal led the way with 15 points and made 7-of-8 (87.5 percent) of his free-throws. Sophomore guard Kaden Montana finished close behind with 14 points and also dished a team-high six assists.
For junior forward Broch Zeeb, he notched a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double.
“The boys played so well in the second half of our game. We have to do a better job finding consistency. We can’t have bad quarters or halves against talented teams. It was a two-point game in the second half. We just dug ourselves a hole we couldn’t get out of in the second quarter,” boys head coach Max Foth said. “It was another good learning experience for our young basketball team. We will continue to work on finishing through contact at the rim to, hopefully, improve our shooting percentage in the paint.”
Up next, the boys will head to Potter County (1-12) on Monday at 7:45 p.m. while the girls will take some time off before resuming action on Feb. 10 when they face Dupree (9-4) on the road at 5 p.m.
Pierre girls BB
beat Harrisburg
The Pierre girls basketball team picked up their third-straight win after defeating Harrisburg on Tuesday on the road, 40-30.
The Governors finished their night shooting 17-of-46 (37 percent) overall, 2-of-14 (14 percent) from three-point range and 4-of-5 (80 percent) at the charity stripe.
Junior forward Reese Terwilliger led Pierre with 10 points and 10 rebounds while sophomore guard scored nine points and tallied a team-high three steals. Senior guard Remington Price pitched in with seven points.
With Tuesday’s victory, the Govs (11-2) surpassed last season’s win total of 10 games.
Up next, Pierre will host Yankton (1-10) on Friday at T.F. Riggs High School at 7 p.m.
Pierre Swim
Team results
On Jan. 27-29, the Pierre Swim Team saw a total of 86 swimmers compete at the Capital City Qualifier at the YMCA’s Aquatic Center, including nine seniors.
For the girls, Charlotte Hull shined for Pierre in the 13-14 division after winning seven events — the 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1,650-meter freestyle and the 100 and 200 backstroke. In ages 15-16, Jaycee Bauer placed a team-best second in the 200 individual medley.
Michelle Weiss stood out in the 17-19 division, as she finished first in five events — 100, 200, 500 and 1,650 freestyle, along with the 200 butterfly. Kourtney Walti won the 50 freestyle for Pierre.
On the boys side, three swimmers in ages 13-14 each placed first in an event. Francis Salado in the 100 butterfly, Caleb Hutton 200 freestyle and Gunner Jones 400 individual medley. Mason Ward-Zeller dominated the 15-16 division after winning a total of eight events — 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke and breaststroke, 100 and 200 butterfly and the 100 and 400 individual medley.
In ages 17-19, Mason Dell shined, as he took home the top spot in the 50 and 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and the 100 and 200 individual medley. David Stagg won the 100 butterfly for Pierre.
Hull and Ward-Zeller were also the team’s high-point winners for their respective divisions.
Oahe JO fastpitch
registration open
It’s that time again. Registration for another Oahe JO Fastpitch Softball season is now open.
If any girl is interested, she must be between the ages of 5-18 years old as of Dec. 31 and reside in the Pierre or Fort Pierre area.
The season for girls ages 5-14 will begin the week of May 22 and last for six weeks. For girls 15-18, fastpitch will start the week of June 5 and last for a month.
To find more information or to register visit www.oahefastpitch.com. Any questions can be emailed to pierrefastpitch@gmail.com.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
- Pierre girls wrestling at Yankton Girls Invitational, Summit Center, 9 a.m.
- Pierre boys wrestling at Yankton Boys Invitational, Summit Center, 9 a.m.
- SC wrestling in BDC Tournament, Parkview Gym, 10 a.m.
- Pierre gymnastics in ESD Meet, T.F. Riggs High School, noon.
Sunday
- Sunday Night Shooting with John Duffy, Parkview Gym, 7-9 p.m.
Monday
- SC boys basketball at Potter County, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday
- Pierre boys basketball vs. Huron, Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- Pierre girls basketball at Huron, 7 p.m.
- SC wrestling at Burke/Gregory Triangular, Gregory Memorial Auditorium, 5:30 p.m.
