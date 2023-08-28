Football rundown
Pierre 32, Aberdeen Central 0
Pierre’s quest for a seventh consecutive 11AA state title began on a good note, as the Governors blanked Aberdeen Central on Friday in Aberdeen for their 16th straight win.
Senior Cade Kaiser impressed in his debut as the Govs’ quarterback. The Northern State University commit completed 15 of 22 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran the ball 16 times for 191 yards and two more scores.
Senior tight end Jett Zabel led Pierre with 10 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper Terwilliger, a freshman tight end, also caught a touchdown for the Govs.
Defensively, senior linebacker Chance Carda had a team-high 6.5 tackles Friday night, and senior linebacker Titian Winkler had the most tackles for loss (two) and sacks (one). Junior defensive back Carson Stoeser tallied Pierre’s first interception of 2023.
Up next, the Govs host Brookings (0-1) in their home opener Friday at Hollister Field at 7 p.m.
Potter County 26, Sully Buttes 12
The Sully Buttes Chargers have lost back-to-back games to start the season after Friday’s 14-point loss at Potter County (2-0).
Sully Buttes junior Gavin Barber ran the ball for 226 yards and two touchdowns, and the Chargers finished with 275 rushing yards overall.
Sully Buttes struggled throwing the ball. Chargers sophomore quarterback Wesley Wittler completed 1 of 9 passes for nine yards.
Up next, Sully Buttes will travel to Sunshine Bible Academy (0-2) on Friday to face the Crusaders at 2:30 p.m.
Lyman 36, New Underwood 12
Lyman improved to 2-0 with its win over New Underwood (0-2) on Friday in Presho.
The Raiders’ rushing attack dominated, as they racked up 360 yards on the ground. Senior Kellen Griffith led the way with 21 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Raiders junior quarterback Brayden Oldenkamp added 93 yards and a score on eight carries.
Oldenkamp completed 7 of 11 passes for 52 yards and an interception.
Lyman also had a special-teams score after junior Carter Erikson returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
On defense, Griffith had a team-high nine tackles, and senior Rory McManus had the most sacks (three) to go along with his six tackles. Oldenkamp and sophomore Conway Collins both recorded interceptions for Lyman.
Up next, the Raiders hit the road for the first time this year, traveling to Kadoka Area (0-2) on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Mount Vernon/Plankinton 52, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 19
Similar to Sully Buttes, the Miller/Highmore-Harrold (MHH) Rustlers have dropped consecutive games to begin the season following Friday’s blowout loss to Mount Vernon/Plankinton (1-1) at Mount Vernon Football Field.
MHH’s sophomore quarterback Derek Brueggeman had a mixed bag of results Friday. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw two interceptions as well. Brueggeman carried the ball 16 times for 56 yards.
Junior Colby Kolda did a little bit of everything out of the backfield for the Rustlers against the Titans. Not only did he run it eight times for 55 yards and a touchdown, but he also caught four passes for 58 yards and another score.
Isaak Hunter, a sophomore, had a receiving touchdown for MHH as well to go along with his 58 yards on five receptions.
Defensively, Hunter racked up five tackles and a tackle for loss (TFL). Rustlers senior Riley Werdel and sophomore Oliver Fritzsche each had a TFL as well.
Up next, MHH hosts Scotland/Menno (0-2) in its home opener Friday at Bob Schroeder Field at 7 p.m.
Jones County 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 6
Jones County tallied its first win of the season Friday after the Coyotes (1-1) routed Sunshine Bible Academy (0-2) in Murdo.
Jones County racked up 449 rushing yards against the Crusaders’ defense.
Senior quarterback Kaden Kinsley led the way for Jones County with 13 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Coyotes sophomore Asa Best added 93 yards and two scores on 14 carries, and sophomore Bryer Kinsley ran the ball seven times for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Freshman Thad Kierl and senior Cooper Feddersen tallied a rushing score for Jones County as well.
Through the air, Kaden Kinsley completed 3 of 7 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, as he found Feddersen in the end zone.
On defense, Bryer Kinsley had two tackles and an interception.
Up next, the Coyotes welcome White River (2-0) on Friday, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
Pierre, SC begin VB seasons
The 2023 volleyball season is underway for both Pierre and Stanley County.
After having their game at Watertown on Aug. 22 postponed because of scorching temperatures in the area, the Governors played road games at Rapid City Stevens on Friday and then RC Central on Saturday. Pierre beat the Raiders 3-1 after winning sets two (27-25), three (25-12) and four (26-24). The Govs followed that up with a 3-0 sweep of the Cobblers by set scores of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-23.
Against RC Stevens, the Govs tallied 49 kills, 46 digs, eight aces and five blocks. Senior Reese Terwilliger shined for Pierre, leading her team with 17 kills and four blocks. Senior Lainey Reinke had a team-high 15 digs, and senior Abigail Kropp tallied the most aces (five).
Against RC Central, the Govs had 40 kills, 34 digs, seven aces and two blocks. Terwilliger and senior Campbell Boddicker each had 12 kills for Pierre. Terwilliger added both of the team’s blocks, and Boddicker had a team-high four aces. Reinke led the Govs in digs with nine.
The Buffaloes hosted the Stanley County Triangular at Parkview Gym on Saturday. They began their season with a 3-1 loss to Wall but bounced back to sweep Bennett County 3-0.
Stanley County won the first set versus the Eagles 25-18 but lost the remaining three sets 25-10, 25-19 and 25-16. In their second volleyball match Saturday, the Buffs won all three sets by scores of 25-17, 25-6 and 25-14.
The Capital Journal did not receive Stanley County’s stats from either game Saturday before time of publication.
Golfers place 4th at Huron invite
On Friday, the Pierre boys golf team secured fourth place at the Huron Golf Invitational at Broadlands Creek Golf Course after scoring a total gross score of 306. Watertown won the invite with a 296.
Out of 78 total golfers who played the course, three Governors finished in the top 10 — juniors Sawyer Sonnenschein (tied for fourth), Luke Olson (tied for seventh) and Nick Bothun (tied for seventh). They shot 72, 74 and 74, respectively.
Pierre juniors Lincoln Houska (tied for 31st) and Jack Bartlett were near the middle of the pack, shooting 82 and 83, respectively. A little bit further behind were Govs eighth grader Tate Stoeser and junior Charlie Simpson. Stoeser tied for 65th with a 94 while Simpson tied for 70th with a 97.
Govs cheer, dance in Aberdeen
Pierre’s cheer and dance teams also began their season over the weekend. They competed at the Hub City Invite in Aberdeen on Saturday.
Governors cheer placed 12th with 177 team points while the dance squad finished fourth overall with a team score of 237.5. Pierre’s dancers earned seventh place in hip hop (223.5) and second in pom pom (251.5).
Up next, both teams will perform at an invite in Watertown on Thursday at the Watertown Civic Arena at 5 p.m.
Upcoming schedule
Thursday
- Pierre cheer, dance at Watertown invite, Watertown Civic Arena, 5 p.m.
- Pierre vs. Douglas, T.F. Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
Friday
- Pierre girls tennis at varsity quad, Hitchcock Park, 10 a.m.
- Pierre, SC cross country at Augustana Twilight race, Yankton Trail Park, 6 p.m.
- Pierre football vs. Brookings, Hollister Field, 7 p.m.
- SC football at Dupree, 7 p.m.
