Youth bowling league results
Pierre Youth Bowling’s Major Division concluded its 26th week of action at Lariat Lanes on Apr. 15.
Gavin Colson led the boys with high-game and series scores of 248 and 659, respectively.
Chace Humphrey, Johnathon Neuharth, Ryker Edson, Karsten Withers, Brennen Boyle, Ty Hoffman, Soren Mahoney and Dalton Flaaen tallied the top high-series results for their individual teams.
They bowled 468, 532, 483, 507, 470, 366, 366, and 393, respectively.
For the girls, Emily Kringel had the best high-game (214) and series (606) marks. Hailee Longbrake also finished with a high-series result of 548 — a team-best.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now through April. On Saturdays, the majors, kids ages 12 and up, start bowling at noon while the minors, ages 5-11, begin at 10 a.m.
Govs swept by Arrows
After splitting its home triangular Thursday, Pierre boys tennis dualed with Watertown Friday morning.
The Arrows swept the Governors, 9-0.
Watertown (8-2) dealt Pierre (1-5) three shutouts, two singles matches and one in doubles.
Sophomore Weston Northrup came the closest to getting a victory for the Govs after falling to Watertown’s Joey Meester, 10-4, in singles.
Up next, Pierre will face Harrisburg Saturday at noon at Tomar Park.
Pierre falls to Tigers, Lynx
Pierre softball is still searching for its first win of the season after falling to Harrisburg, 12-2, at Central Park and Brandon Valley, 11-1, at Aspen Park Saturday.
Both games ended in the fifth inning due to the run rule, and the Governors have now lost five straight.
Against the Tigers, Pierre fell in a big hole early. Harrisburg tallied nine runs in the first inning alone and then two more in the second, which made it 11-0 Tigers.
Harrisburg would add one more run in the fifth to put the run rule in effect.
Sophomore Noel Kist took the circle for the Govs, and she went four innings. On 93 pitches, Kist tallied one strikeout and four walks while giving up 10 hits and eight earned runs.
Pierre only managed to record two hits against Harrisburg. Senior first baseman Kara Weiss led the way with an RBI triple in the third inning that scored senior Sheridan Nickolas, who reached on a single, from first base.
Weiss also scored the second run after junior Jenna Bucholz reached on an error later in the inning.
The Govs also struggled versus the Lynx.
Brandon Valley scored five runs after two innings of play, but it put the game away with a six-run fifth.
Junior Erin Leiferman and Nickolas took the circle in this one.
Leiferman went 4.1 innings, and she finished with five strikeouts and three walks while giving up eight hits and eight earned runs on 90 pitches.
Nickolas replaced Leiferman in the fifth and didn’t record an out in her season-debut. The senior gave up two hits and a walk on 12 pitches.
At the dish, Pierre tallied four hits. Senior Khalan Smart recorded the lone double for the Govs, which came in the second.
She would later score after stealing home.
Up next, Pierre will host Mitchell Thursday at Riggs Field. First-pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Matt Thorson wins COY
The South Dakota High School Coaches Association released its 2023 Winter Coaches of the Year Friday, and Pierre girls wrestling head coach Matt Thorson got the nod.
Thorson led the Governors to back-to-back state titles this season after Pierre placed 10 wrestlers at the SDHSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 23-24. One of those was sophomore Ciara McFarling, who won her third consecutive individual state championship at 285.
Govs boys wrestling head coach Shawn Lewis was a nominee for the same award following a season where Pierre dethroned Brandon Valley to win the Class A Duals State Championship.
Senior Deegan Houska captured his first 160-pound state title for the Govs.
Other coaches, along with an athletic director and officials, were awarded for their efforts as well. According to a press release, Thorson and the other winners will be recognized at the annual awards banquet on Jun. 18 at the Holiday Inn Express in Dakota Dunes at 1 p.m.
Upcoming schedule
Thursday
- Pierre girls golf at Huron Invitational, Broadland Creek Golf Course, 11 a.m.
- Pierre boys tennis vs. Brandon Valley, Griffin Park, noon
- Pierre softball vs. Mitchell, Riggs Field, 4 p.m.
- SC track and field at Lyman, time TBD
Friday
- Pierre track and field at Sahli/Salmi Invitational, Hollister Field, 11 a.m.
- Pierre softball vs. Brookings, Riggs Field, 4 p.m.
- Pierre baseball vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln, Hyde Stadium, 5 p.m.
- Pierre baseball vs. SF Lincoln, Hyde Stadium, 7 p.m.
Corrections
“Early runs hurt Pierre, as Yankton hands Govs third consecutive loss,” Apr. 19, A14, Pierre's Khalan Smart slides into third base during Friday's game versus the Gazelles.
