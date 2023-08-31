The U10 boys competed festival style in Sioux Falls on Saturday and Sunday. They won three of their four matches. Pictured from left to right and bottom row to top: Colton Schutz, Liam Olson, Mason Meyer, Caleb Weaver, Benson Wagoner, Luke Morris, Will Larson, Lincoln Dewell, Axel Hillmer and Boyer Mikkelsen.
The U12 girls competed tournament style in Sioux Falls on Saturday and Sunday. They lost in the championship game. Pictured from left to right and bottom row to top: Kassie Swartos, Quinn Schilling, Alice Trebesch, Ruby Renemans, Larissa Renemans, Hailey Weaver, Ella Nelson, Emersen Bietz, Aubrey Fischer, Cameron Larson, Ivy Flottmeyer and Kyra Hughes and coaches Nick Renemans, Ryan Fischer and Justin Trebesch.
Oahe Futbol Club
On Tuesday, the Pierre boys golf team finished second overall out of 10 schools at the Hub City Invitation, with a team score of 298. Watertown won the competition with a 280.
Pierre junior Nicklaus Bothun won the overall individual title with a score of 68, earning the win over Watertown’s Jake Olson on the seventh hole of a playoff. Junior Sawyer Sonnenschein finished tied for seventh overall with a score of 76, and fellow juniors Jack Bartlett and Luke Olson finished in a tie for 11th with a score of 76.
Pierre juniors Lincoln Houska and Charlie Simpson also put together strong showings, as they both finished in a tie for 21st with a score of 81.
Oahe Futbol Club kicks off fall season
The U10 boys and U12 girls teams competed in the First National Bank Fall Kickoff in Sioux Falls on Saturday and Sunday.
In festival style, the U10 boys won three of their four matches, defeating the Sioux Falls DASC Crew, Watertown and Grand Forks but falling to Sioux Falls DASC Revolution.
The U12 girls competed in a tournament-style format and made a run to the finals. They first beat the Hub City Bronze Blitz. After that, they took care of Aberdeen, Brandon and Omaha United (Nebraska) to reach the championship game. There, they lost to the Sioux Falls DASC Dortmund.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
Pierre cheer, dance at Pierre Spirit Invite, T.F. Riggs High School, 11 a.m.
Pierre girls soccer at Spearfish, 1 p.m. (boys at 1 p.m.)
SC volleyball at home triangular, Little Wound, Parkview Gym, 1 p.m.
SC volleyball at home triangular, White River, Parkview Gym, 4 p.m.
Pierre volleyball at Aberdeen Central, 3 p.m.
Tuesday
Pierre girls tennis at home invite, Griffin Park, 10 a.m.
