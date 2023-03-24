The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association released its 2022-23 Girls All-State Teams on Thursday.
Pierre saw two of its players on these lists. Senior guard Remington Price made the Class AA First Team after averaging 13.6 points per game while junior forward Reese Terwilliger received Second-Team honors.
She tallied 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.
Sully Buttes also had two selections. Senior center Lydia Hill made the Class B Second Team after putting up 16 points and 10 rebounds per game. Her teammate and junior guard Stevie Wittler landed Third Team, averaging 15 points and four assists.
Lyman junior guard Skyler Volmer also made the Class B Third Team, tallying 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
Pierre boys tennis vs. St. Thomas More, West River Invite, Parkview Tennis Courts, 8 a.m.
Pierre boys tennis vs. Rapid City Christian, West River Invite, Parkview Tennis Courts, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday
Sunday Night Shooting with John Duffy, Parkview Gym, 7-9 p.m.
Monday
Pierre track & field at Ruth Marske Invite, SDSU Indoor Track & Field Facility, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Pierre softball vs. Rapid City Christian, Riggs Field, 4 p.m.
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
