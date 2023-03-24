Remington Price

Pierre's Remington Price made the SDBCA Girls All-State First Team after averaging 13.6 points per game this season.

 Tom Plooster

Local hoopers receive All-State honors

The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association released its 2022-23 Girls All-State Teams on Thursday.

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

