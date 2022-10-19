Buffs split Kadoka triangular games
The Stanley County Buffaloes ended their season with mixed results after splitting their Kadoka Triangular games on Tuesday.
The Buffs first lost to Kadoka, 3-0, but then bounced back with a hard-fought 3-2 win over New Underwood.
In its sweep to the Kougars, Stanley County lost sets one, two and three, 25-14, 25-20 and 25-9. The Buffs totaled 18 kills, seven digs and four aces.
Senior Grace Sargent led the way with five kills while senior Alejandra Juarez had a team-high two aces. Senior Olivia Chase ended with the most assists, 12, and junior Cadence Hand finished with a team-best nine digs.
In their victory over the Tigers, the Buffs tallied 37 kills and 13 aces.
Sargent had a team-high 15 kills and five aces. Chase led the team with 32 assists while Hand had the most digs with 25.
Stanley County ended the regular season with an overall record of 13-12.
Up next, the Buffs will play in regions, starting on Nov. 1, and their opponent is yet to be determined.
Pierre youth bowling results
The Pierre Youth Bowling League’s Majors Division completed its sixth week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
On the boys side, Brendon Bothwell scored the highest game score at 203 while his teammate Gavin Colson tallied the top high series score at 583.
Jamie Ogan, Johnathon Neuharth, Ryker Edson, Devin Binger, Brennen Boyle, Liam Curry and Dalton Flaaen bowled the highest series scores for their individual teams, 499, 508, 354, 538, 384, 365 and 419, respectively.
For the girls, Courtney Potter had the best high game (199) and series (528) scores. Hailee Longbrake bowled the highest series score for her individual team, 462, respectively.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March except for holiday weekends, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. On Saturdays, the majors league starts bowling at noon and is for kids ages 12 and up while the minors start at 10 a.m. and is for kids ages 5-11.
Pierre native receives swimming honor
For the first time this season, Augustana swimmer Ella Ward-Zeller, a Pierre native, was honored as Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Swimmer of the Week after helping the eight-ranked Vikings to a win over No. 1 South Dakota State on Friday.
During the 189-109 victory against the Jackrabbits, Ward-Zeller finished first in the 100 and 200-meter backstrokes, recording times of 57.29 and 2:05.46, respectively.
The freshman swimmer currently leads the NSIC in both the 100 and 200 back, and she also ranks sixth in Division II in the 200 and 11th in the 100.
Govs sweep Tigers on the road
Pierre’s last match against Huron was a thriller. The Governors stunned the Tigers 3-2 at home after losing the first two sets.
But on Tuesday, Pierre made sure it didn’t have to roar back on Huron’s home court. Instead, the Govs dominated, sweeping the Tigers 3-0.
The girls won the first set, 25-14, and the remaining two, 25-19 each. As a team, Pierre finished with 31 blocks, 10 aces and three blocks.
Senior Lily Sanchez shined for the Govs, leading the team with nine kills and four aces. Senior Ayvrie Kaiser and junior Reese Terwilliger had solid outings as well, both ending with seven kills.
Pierre (13-4) now has nine sweeps on the season.
Up next, the Govs return home to host Aberdeen Central on Senior Day on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs schedule
Thursday
Pierre:
- Football at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Stanley County:
- Football at Wall, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Stanley County:
- Oral Interpretation at Sioux Falls Washington.
Saturday
Pierre:
- Competitive cheer & dance at Watertown, State Championship, 11 a.m.
- Cross country at Huron, State Championship meet, Broadland Creek Golf Course, noon.
- Volleyball vs. Aberdeen Central, Senior Day, 1:30 p.m.
Stanley County:
- Cross country at Huron, State Championship meet, Broadland Creek Golf Course, noon.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.