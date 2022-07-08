A HuntSAFE class is scheduled for next month at Izaak Walton League, 1200 Izaak Walton Road, Pierre.
The free class will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2 and 4 and from 8-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.
HuntSAFE courses are required for youth 12 through 15 years old. Participants of all ages are welcome.
Eleven-year-olds may participate, but will not be issued a HuntSAFE certification card until their 12th birthday unless the card is marked as not valid until the person’s 12th birthday.
Residents at least 12 years old, or who will turn 12 by Dec. 31 may hunt any season they are licensed for after Sept. 1. They must possess a hunter safety card.
To be eligible for certification, students must participate in all sessions, pass a written test and demonstrate what they have learned about firearms safety. Most courses include a live-fire exercise under instructor supervision.
To sign up, go to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks website and register under the “Education” tab.
Junior Legion drops two
Pierre Junior Legion Post 8 lost 14-3 and 7-5 during a Wednesday doubleheader against Post 22 Expos.
Broch Zeeb was tagged with the loss, giving up eight hits over three and a third innings and striking out three.
Nolan Peterson, Keenan Scott, Matthew Brewer and Hudson Allen each had one hit for Post. 8.
In game two, Post 8 almost came back from a six-run deficit in the fourth inning. Pierre scored four runs on a single by Scott in the fifth, a single by Trevor Rounds in the sixth, a triple by Brewer in the seventh and an error in the seventh.
Spencer Easland took the loss for Post 8. He went four innings, allowing six hits and striking out one.
Marshall hits triple for Onida
Trevor Marshall led Onida Post 79 14U with a triple and three RBIs during the team’s 18-8 loss to Mobridge on Thursday.
Jett Yackley surrendered three runs on four hits over two innings for Onida. Eli Mercer, Wesley Wittler and Marshall each contributed in relief.
