Devyn VanRoekel

Pierre's Devyn VanRoekel shoots the ball during Thursday's game against Sturgis Brown. The Govs girls routed the Scoopers 7-0.

 Tim Ahartz

Govs split Sturgis soccer games

Pierre’s soccer teams split their games at Sturgis Brown on Thursday. The girls (3-0) routed the Scoopers 7-0, and the boys (1-1-1) fell to Sturgis Brown 3-1.

Tayshaun Agard

Pierre's Tayshaun Agard battles for possession of the ball with Sturgis Brown's Caleb Allen. The Scoopers boys team beat the Govs 3-1.

