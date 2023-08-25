Pierre’s soccer teams split their games at Sturgis Brown on Thursday. The girls (3-0) routed the Scoopers 7-0, and the boys (1-1-1) fell to Sturgis Brown 3-1.
For the girls, they managed to score only one goal in the first half. But a six-goal second half for the Governors put Thursday’s game out of reach.
Govs senior Ryann Barry led the way with a hat trick, and junior Gracelyn Taylor added two goals. Sophomores Natalie Flottmeyer and Katie Hostler each scored once for Pierre as well. In assists, senior Brianna Sargent led the Govs in that category with two.
On the boys side, freshman forward Jacoby LaRoche tallied the lone goal for Pierre. His score kept things at 1-1 at halftime, but the Scoopers (3-1) found the back of the net two more times in the second half to pull away with the victory.
Govs senior goalkeeper Haley Fabel recorded 17 saves Thursday.
Up next, Pierre will host Watertown on Tuesday at the PILC Soccer Complex. The boys play at 4 p.m., and the girls will follow at 6 p.m.
Pierre tennis team falls to BV, RC
The Pierre girls tennis team came up short twice Thursday, falling to Brandon Valley 6-3 and then to Rapid City Stevens 9-0 at the RC Invite Dual at the Parkview Tennis Courts.
Against the Lynx, the Governors won two of their singles matches and one of their doubles.
In Flight 3 singles, Pierre junior Ella Fisk took care of Brandon Valley’s Melia Thelen 10-7. Govs junior Bailey Jessen walked away victorious as well, beating the Lynx’s Sophia Menden 10-8 in Flight 4 singles.
In Flight 2 doubles, Pierre seniors Caitlin Ott and Alayna Youngbluth defeated Brandon Valley’s Keera Kriech and Abby Boersma 10-7.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
Pierre competitive cheer/dance at Hub City Invite, Aberdeen Central High School, 10 a.m.
Pierre volleyball at Rapid City Central, 1 p.m.
SC volleyball vs. Wall, Stanley County Triangular, Parkview Gym, 2 p.m. (vs. Bennett County 5 p.m.)
Tuesday
Pierre boys golf at Aberdeen Central, Lee Park Golf Course, 10 a.m.
Pierre boys soccer vs. Watertown, PILC Soccer Complex, 4 p.m. (girls 6 p.m.)
SC volleyball vs. Chamberlain, Parkview Gym, JV at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow
