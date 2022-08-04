Sports Roundup

More than 550 youth expected for 4-H rodeo
Organizers expect more than 550 youth ranging from 8 to 18 years old to compete in the 51st Annual South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.
Rodeo performances begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 19, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 20, and 9 a.m. on Aug. 21.
The top four contestants qualified for the event during the 39 regional rodeos held throughout the state and will compete for saddles, belt buckles and scholarships.
A weekend admission pass is $25, or $10 per performance.
Last year, the 4-H South Dakota Finals Rodeo hosted 637 contestants and 499 in 2020.
“South Dakota is one of two states with an organized 4-H Rodeo program,” Susan VanLiere, secretary of the 4-H Finals Rodeo Board, said. “Many great cowboys and cowgirls who compete at the collegiate, national and professional rodeo level were also South Dakota 4-H Rodeo champions and competitors.”
Aberdeen hosting inaugural girls’ softball tournament
The first-ever girls’ softball tournament sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association will take place June 1-3 at Northern State University in Aberdeen.
At the SDHSAA board’s recent meeting in Pierre, Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch said the first tournament would include all three classes at the same site. There are 55 schools signed up to offer the newly sanctioned sport, with teams divided into AA, A and B classifications.
Choosing a site for a state tournament is usually the responsibility of the association’s site selection committee. Because girls’ softball is a new sport, Auch vetted facilities in Vermillion, Brookings and Rapid City before settling on Aberdeen.
Increased sportsmanship among SDHSAA’s goals
The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors made increased sportsmanship one of its goals for the coming school year during a recent meeting in Pierre.
A yearlong study of the issue will include looking at fan, coach and player behavior and trying to formalize consequences for poor sportsmanship.
Another goal is to set up a calendar committee to study when state events are held. The last calendar committee worked in the 2015-16 school year.
SDHSAA accomplished two goals from last year, with the hardship appeals process changed and a free- and reduced-lunch count will be used to modify school membership totals when it comes to deciding classifications starting in the 2024 classification cycle.
SDSU expected to finish second in conference
South Dakota State University has been picked to finish second in the 2022 Missouri Valley Football Conference race, according to a preseason poll conducted among the league’s coaches, sports information directors and the media.
The Jackrabbits return 14 starters from last year’s squad that posted an 11-4 overall record, including a 5-3 mark in MVFC play, and reached the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the 10th consecutive season. SDSU went on to reach the FCS semifinals for the fourth time in five years.
Defending league and national champion North Dakota State earned the top spot in the poll with 446 points and 39 first-place votes, followed by the Jackrabbits with the other two first-place votes and 407 points.
