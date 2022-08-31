Sports Roundup

Pierre girls soccer scores late goal
The Pierre girls soccer team played Watertown on Tuesday at the Anza Athletic Complex.
The Govs defeated the Arrows 2-1, thanks to two goals in the second half.
Freshman Jasmine Jost got things started for Pierre, who dribbled past Watertown’s midfield and sneaked a goal in the corner.
With just over eight minutes remaining, junior Ryann Barry sent the ball across the field to sophomore Gracelyn Taylor, who then knocked it into the upper right corner of the goal.
“Although the girls fell 0-1 early in the first half, they came out strong and with high intensity and kept it rolling the whole second half,” Coach Kira Swenson said after the game. “They moved for each other and connected well, and it was really awesome to see them come back for the 2-1 win. The girls continue to improve and play for each other.”
With the victory, the Govs improved their record to 4-2 on the young season while the Arrows fell to 3-4, respectively.
Up next, Pierre returns home to host Mitchell (3-1) on Thursday at the PILC Soccer Complex at 4 p.m.
Buffs win one at triangular
Stanley County’s volleyball team played two teams in a triangular event on Saturday, where it lost to Wall 3-0 — 22-25, 24-26 and 20-25 in sets one through three.
Senior Grace Sargent led the Buffaloes with eight of their 26 kills, and senior Olivia Chase had a team-high five aces.
But the Buffs bounced back with a 3-0 win over Bennett County, winning the sets 25-15, 25-11 and 25-12. Senior Alejandra Juarez led the team with six kills and tied for first in aces with five. Junior Cadence Hand was the other.
A couple of days later, Stanley County traveled to Chamberlain, where the Buffs defeated the Cubs 3-1. They won by set scores of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-21 in sets one, three and four, respectively.
Stanley County improved its record to 3-1 while Chamberlain fell to 0-3 on the young season.
Up next, the Buffs return home to host a triangular event on Saturday. Stanley County will play White River at 1 p.m. and Little Wound at 4 p.m. at the Parkview Gymnasium.
Oahe softball opens season
The Oahe JO softball team looked impressive in its first few games of the season.
The girls traveled to Minnesota and faced two teams in a doubleheader on Aug. 22. Pierre dominated Edgerton, 14-2, in Game 1 and defeated Pipestone, 5-2, in Game 2.
In their first game, the girls were in total control. Pierre scored four runs in the first inning, seven in the third and three in the fourth.
Sheridan Nickolas pitched four innings, and she recorded two strikeouts while giving up four hits.
Pierre maintained its solid pitching into Game 2.
Erin Lieferman took the circle against Pipestone in a pitcher’s duel. Leiferman gave up four hits and recorded three strikeouts in five innings of work.
Kara Weiss led the offense for Pierre, notching two hits and two RBIs. On the basepaths, Emma Hall scored four runs and reached base safely in six of her seven plate appearances.
The girls started their season just like they did against Edgerton, defeating Baltic-Colman-Flandreau 14-2 on Saturday, Aug. 21 in the first game of a double header. But Pierre lost Game 2 against Tea, 5-4, after the Titans scored two runs in the sixth inning.
Up next, the girls play a doubleheader Senior Day at the Oahe Softball Complex on Sept. 11, where 12 seniors will be recognized.
Upcoming Pierre, Ft. Pierre games
Pierre girls soccer will host Mitchell on Thursday at the PILC Soccer Complex at 4 p.m., followed by the boys at 6 p.m. A little bit later, the volleyball team will play Douglas-Box Elder at Douglas High School at 6:30 p.m.
The girls tennis team will compete in a triangular event on Friday at Hitchcock Park. Pierre will play Mitchell at 11 a.m. and then Yankton at 1 p.m. In the evening, both cross country teams will race in the eleventh annual Augustana Twilight event at Sioux Falls Yankton Trail Park at 6:30 p.m. And Govs football will wrap things up with a matchup versus Brookings at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium at 7 p.m.
For Stanley County, the cross country team will compete with Pierre at 6:30 p.m. at Sioux Falls Yankton Trail Park. Then Buffs football ends the night with a home game against Dupree at Ole Williamson Field at 7 p.m.
Pierre girls tennis starts things off on Saturday with a dual against Madison at Madison High School at 10 a.m. An hour later, seniors on the competitive cheer and dance team will be recognized before their competition at the high school at 11 a.m. Govs volleyball ends the day with an away match against Aberdeen Central at 3 p.m.
Stanley County’s volleyball team will be the only one in action locally on Saturday. The Buffs will play two teams in a triangular event, White River at 1 p.m. and Little Wound at 4 p.m.
House of Hope golf tournament Sept. 2
The House of Hope Fundraiser Golf Tournament will be held at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. A noon lunch and registration will be followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The entry fee for the four-man scramble is $300 per team. There will be pin prizes and a putting competition. Mulligans are $5 or five for $20.
To register, call 605-224-0256 or email director@Missourishores.com.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.