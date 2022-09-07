Sports Roundup

Govs, Buffs race Augustana Twilight
Both Pierre and Stanley County competed at the eleventh annual Augustana Twilight Cross Country Meet on Friday.
For the boys, Pierre placed 23rd overall out of 31 teams in the 5K run, and Fremont won the event. Jared Lutmer had the Govs’ best finish, placing 10th with a time of 15:48.93. Mason Dell ended in 103rd place, Haeden Wheelhouse 171st, Brady Gere 191st, Mason Ward-Zeller 204th, Ian Rounds 259th and William Foell 269th.
Stanley County, though, did not have enough runners to garner a team placement. Spencer Sargent led the Buffaloes, finishing 157th with a time of 18:17.50. His teammate Colt Norman ended in 279th place.
On the girls side, the Govs placed 21st overall out of 26 teams, and Brandon Valley won the 5K run. Pierre’s Jazzlyn Rombough led the team with a 121st-place finish and a time of 22:05.94. Mason Berg ended in 133rd place, Autumn Iverson 151st, Avery Lisburg and Gwen Richter 153rd and 154th, Lennix Dupris 163rd and LizBeth Crosby 207th.
Similarly, Stanley County did not have enough runners to place in the team standings, but the Buffs’ one runner held up well. Kaysen Magee finished in 125th place with a time of 22:08.82.
Up next, Pierre will face Aberdeen Central on Thursday at Lee Park Golf Course at 3 p.m. while Stanley County raced against Hoven-Edmunds on Wednesday at Hoven High School at 1 p.m. Results were not ready by press time on Wednesday.
“Overall, I was very pleased with how the team ran on Friday,” Stanley County's head coach said. “The girls have been to the state meet, so a large starting pack is nothing new for them. But for the boys, that was their first time on a starting line with more than 100 runners. I was happy how everyone dealt with the crowd.”
Upcoming Pierre, Stanley County games
The Pierre cross country team has its meet on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Lee Park Golf Course against Aberdeen Central. Also on Thursday, Pierre's girls soccer will play Harrisburg on the road at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.
The Buffs will also be in action, as the volleyball team will face Philip on the road at 6:30 p.m.
Pierre boys golf starts things off on Friday with an away invite against Yankton at Fox Run Golf Course at 9 a.m. Govs volleyball wraps up the day with an away match against Sturgis Brown at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Pierre’s girls tennis team will be up bright and early for a quad match with three other schools. The Govs play Brookings first at 9 a.m., Watertown at 11:30 a.m. and Huron at 2 p.m. Girls soccer will be right in the middle at noon, as it hosts Brandon Valley at the PILC Soccer Complex. The boys will follow at 2 p.m. Simultaneously, the volleyball team will play Spearfish on the road.
Then, Pierre football wraps up the day with a home matchup against Mitchell at Hollister Field at 7 p.m.
Stanley County won’t be quite as busy on Saturday. The Buffs cross country team will travel to Ipswich for a meet at 10 a.m. Simultaneously, girls volleyball will also be on the road to partake in the Mobridge-Pollock Tournament.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.