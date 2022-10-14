Sports Roundup

Buffs XC compete in regional meet
Stanley County’s cross country team raced at the 4A Region meet at the Chamberlain Armory on Thursday, where the boys finished in eighth place and the girls fourth.
For the boys, Spencer Sargent led the way, placing 15th with a time of 19:25. Tyson Peterson, Justin Trebbe and Colt Norman finished 38th, 44th and 51st, respectively.
On the girls side, Kaysen Magee had the Buffs’ top performance, ending in 12th place with a time of 22:05. Rachel Nemec, Gracie Olson and Sarah Fosheim placed 18th, 21st and 23rd, respectively.
“I was really proud of how everyone competed today in the wind,” Stanley County head coach Scott Van Den Hemel said. “It was a tough day to run and each of them gave it everything they had today. I am sad that the entire team will not be moving on to the state meet but am really happy for the three that will be running next week. Spencer, Kaysen, and Rachel will represent SC at next week’s state meet.”
But for Norman, a senior, he can only watch after not qualifying for the Class A State Meet on Oct. 22 in Huron with the starting time yet to be determined.
“I would like to say thank you to our lone senior Colt Norman,” Van Den Hemel said. “He ran cross country for SC for seven years.He led by example and always did it the right way. He was the perfect example of not having to be the fastest to be the leader. He will be missed.”
Govs XC race in Huron
Pierre’s cross country team ran at the Roger Loecker Invitational in Huron on Thursday, where both the boys and girls finished second behind Yankton.
For the boys, Jared Lutmer came close to winning the event after placing second with a time of 17:22.96, less than 17 seconds out of first.
Caleb Morris, Mason Dell, Haeden Wheelhouse, Brady Gere and Tayshaun Agard finished eighth, 14th, 15th, 25th and 39th, respectively.
On the girls side, Devyn Van Roekel had the Govs’ best performance, placing third with a time of 20:47.68.
Mason Berg, Elaina Rounds, Jazzlyn Rombough, Raegan Pfeiffer, Harper Shaffer, Jayne Lees, Avery Lisburg, Lennix Dupris, Charlee Williams-Smith, Autumn Iverson and Ava Johnson, finished 10th, 15th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 22nd, 32nd, 34th, 38th and 41st, respectively.
Up next, Pierre will compete at the State Championship Meet on Oct. 22 at Huron’s Broadland Creek Golf Course at noon.
Cheer, dance at ESD championships
Pierre’s cheer and dance teams competed at the Eastern South Dakota (ESD) Championships in Yankton on Thursday.
Governors cheer finished in last place at ninth with 190 points while the dance team placed fifth overall after scoring 231.75 points. Harrisburg walked away as ESD champions of cheer, and Brandon Valley was crowned as the top dance performer.
Pierre dance received its top-five placement after finishing fifth in hip-hop and third in pom-pom.
Up next, the Govs will compete at the state championships on Oct. 22 in Watertown at 11 a.m.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs games
Saturday
Stanley County:
- Oral Interpretation at Sturgis, time TBD.
Tuesday
Pierre:
- Volleyball at Huron, 7 p.m.
Stanley County:
- Volleyball triangular at Kadoka, 5:30 p.m.
