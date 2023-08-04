On July 31, during the 3rd Annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, former Pierre Governor Lincoln Kienholz was named the National Boys Athlete of the Year for his excellence on the football field, basketball court and baseball diamond as a senior.
On the gridiron, Kienholz threw for a state-record 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns last fall for the Govs. He also ran for 1,436 yards and 24 more scores en route to Pierre’s sixth-straight 11AA state title. These stats also earned him USA TODAY National Offensive Football Player of the Year nominee.
Kienholz also had himself quite the year on the hardwood as well. There, he averaged 18.2 points and 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for Pierre. Kienholz helped the Govs win their seventh Class AA consolation championship and first fifth-place finish since 2015.
In the spring, the senior helped capture Pierre baseball’s first Class A state title in program history. Kienholz led the Govs in batting average (.452), hits (19), triples (five), home runs (three), walks (16), innings pitched (33), wins (five), strikeouts (65) and ERA (.424). He also threw two no-hitters — on April 10 versus Mitchell and May 6 against Brandon Valley.
After breaking multiple athletic records in his four years at T.F. Riggs High School, Kienholz is attending Ohio State University and will be suiting up for the Buckeyes football team this fall.
Post 8 head
coach resigns
Brian White recently resigned as the Pierre Post 8 Senior Legion head coach after nine years spent with the program.
Rob Coverdale, a Post 8 executive committee and board member, released the news to the Capital Journal Tuesday over email.
“To be quite honest, the success he’s had with Post 8 is unprecedented, and he has built a program that was an occasional state tournament participant to one that has made the state tournament eight out of nine years with numerous top-four finishes and the first state championship in around 50 years,” Coverdale wrote in the email. “More importantly, he has been a tremendous role model and leader for the athletes in our program.”
