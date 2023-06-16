Zap take series-opener vs. Hastings
The Oahe Zap picked up their third win of the season after beating the Hastings Sodbusters, 3-2, in the series-opener Thursday at Hyde Stadium.
Oahe finished with five hits and one walk at the dish. Catcher Cy Probst led the Zap (3-15-1) with two knocks in four at-bats and added an RBI while shortstop Kyle Memarian had a hit and two RBIs.
They both drove in a run on doubles in the first inning. Memarian would later bring home the winning run in the sixth with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Graham Young, a right-handed pitcher by way of Spring Hill College (AL), got the start for Oahe on the mound Thursday. In five innings of work, he struck out one batter and gave up three hits, one run and two walks on 88 pitches.
Zap southpaw Brady Glenn relieved Young in the sixth and went the remainder four frames. He recorded a strikeout while allowing six hits and one run (earned).
Lincoln Kienholz wins baseball POY
Pierre baseball’s Lincoln Kienholz was recently named the 2023 South Dakota High School Baseball Association’s Class A Player of the Year. He was given the award moments before the Governors played Brandon Valley in the state semifinal game on May 27 at Sioux Falls Stadium.
At the plate, Kienholz led Pierre in hits (19), triples (5), home runs (3), batting average (.452), slugging (.952) and on-base plus slugging (1.599).
He was also the team’s leading pitcher in wins (5) and strikeouts (65). In 33.0 innings pitched, Kienholz posted an earned run average of .424.
He, along with six other seniors, made the SDHSBA Academic All-State Team as well.
Pierre swimmers compete across the state
The summer season for the Pierre Swim Team (PST) is officially underway.
Pierre began its campaign at the 2023 Sioux Falls Swim Team Ready for Long Course Meet on May 13-14, where two swimmers competed.
Presley Frost swam in the Girls 11-12 Division, and her best finish came in the 200-meter individual medley, placing 13th. In the Boys 8-and-under Division, Bentley Frost finished second in the 200 freestyle.
Frost also impressed in the Boys 8-and-under Division at the Watertown Area Swim Club Too Cool for the Outdoor Pool on Jun. 3-4. He won the 25 breaststroke while placing second in the 50 and 100 backstroke and 50 and 100 freestyle.
David Stagg competed in this event as well, but in the Boys 13-and-over Division. He finished first in the 50 freestyle and took second in six other competitions — 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
On Jun. 9-11, at the Brookings Swim Club Summer Invitational, Pierre had five swimmers get in the pool.
Emmyline Fabel and Ann Tjeerdsma competed in the Girls 13-14 Division, where they each finished eighth in two events. Fabel did so in the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly while Tjeerdsma saw her two top-ten placements in the 200 freestyle and 200 backstroke.
In Boys 11-12, Finley Ellwein dominated by winning four events — 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 50 backstroke and 100 backstroke. He also got second in high point for his age division.
Stagg rounded out Pierre’s lineup in the Boys 15-19 Division. He placed seventh in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
PST also had two swimmers in the Yankton Swim Team Walmart Charity Invitational on Jun. 10-11.
Sophia Lukkes, who competed in the Girls 7-8 Division, ended up in second place in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke. In ages 9-10, Betty Lukkes saw her best finish come in the 100 backstroke, as she placed third.
Upcoming Schedule
Saturday
- Post 8 Legion vs. St. Peter (MN), Dakota Classic, Sioux Falls, 3:30 p.m.
- Post 8 Legion vs. Brandon Valley Post 131, Dakota Classic, Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.
- Oahe Zap vs. Hastings Sodbusters, Hyde Stadium, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday
- Post 8 Legion vs. Omaha North (NE), Dakota Classic, Sioux Falls, 10:30 a.m.
Monday
- Post 8 Legion vs. Mitchell, Hyde Stadium, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
- Oahe Zap at Spearfish Sasquatch, 6:35 p.m.
