Brady Glen

Oahe's Brady Glen pitched four innings during Thursday's game versus Hastings at Hyde Stadium. The Zap defeated the Sodbusters, 3-2 for their third win of the season.

 Plooster Photography

Zap take series-opener vs. Hastings

The Oahe Zap picked up their third win of the season after beating the Hastings Sodbusters, 3-2, in the series-opener Thursday at Hyde Stadium.

Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz won the 2023 South Dakota High School Baseball Association's Class A Player of the Year Award.
Bentley Frost

Pierre's Bentley Frost won the 25-meter breaststroke while he competed in the Boys 8-and-under Division at the Watertown Area Swim Club Too Cool for the Outdoor Pool on Jun. 3-4.

