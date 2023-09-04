Football rundown
Stanley County 40, Dupree 0
Stanley County blew out Dupree behind strong performances on both sides of the ball, helping them improve to 3-0.
Senior quarterback Brock Zeeb threw for 119 yards and two TDs and added an interception on defense. Senior running back Barret Schweitzer had a huge game on the ground, accumulating 238 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.
Stanley County will look to continue its strong start to the season at home against Bon Homme on Friday. The game is slated for 3 p.m.
Lyman 28, Kadoka Area 26
Junior Brayden Oldenkamp and senior Kellen Griffith combined for 160 yards and three TDs on the ground, and Lyman improved to 3-0.
On defense, senior Rory McManus totaled 14 tackles, freshman Dawsen Volmer had 13, and senior Easton Robbins added eight tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Lyman will play next at White River at 7 p.m. Friday.
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 24, Scotland/Menmo 20
The Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers earned their first victory of the season after dropping their first two games.
The team’s offense leaned on the ground game for production. They were led by junior running back Colby Kolda, who ran for 225 yards and two touchdowns on 18 attempts.
Defensively, linebacker Colby Harrell made huge contributions in the win, racking up nine tackles, two of them for loss, and recovering a fumble.
They will next play Saturday at home against Lead-Deadwood. The game is set to start at 7 p.m.
Sully Buttes 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
With a blowout win, Sully Buttes improved to 1-2. Sully Buttes' offensive success was boosted by junior Gavin Barber’s video game statline out of the backfield.
He ran for 365 yards on 15 attempts, and had a total of six touchdowns between rushing and receiving.
Sully Buttes will play next against Faulkton Area at home on Friday. The game is scheduled for 2 p.m.
White River 40, Jones County 8
Jones County lost to White River and dropped to 1-2.
Senior tight end Cooper Fedderson led the Jones County Coyotes with 101 receiving yards, and senior quarterback Kaden Kinsley added 121 yards through the air, and 47 on the ground.
Defensively, they were led by junior Adrik Schoon, who had 15 tackles and a sack.
Jones County will look to get back on track at Philip High School on Friday. The game is slated for 6 p.m. MT.
Pierre girls tennis
On Friday, the Pierre girls tennis team faced off against Madison and Mitchell at Hitchcock Park. They split their two matchups, losing to Mitchell 7-2, but beating Madison by the same score.
In their matchup against Mitchell, their first win came at first singles, where senior Jocelyn Corrales defeated Sophia Huber 10-2. They tacked on another win at second doubles, where Corrales and senior Caitlin Ott won 10-6.
Against Madison, Corrales, Ott, junior Bailey Jessen, sophomore Breanna Tedrow, and senior Genevieve Oxford all won their singles matchups. In addition, the doubles teams of Corrales/Ott and Tedrow/Oxford both won their matchups.
The Pierre girls tennis team will next face Brookings and Watertown on Saturday at the Hillcrest Tennis Courts. Their matchups are slated to start at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively.
Pierre soccer
Both Pierre’s boys and girls varsity teams narrowly lost to Spearfish at the Black Hills Power Sports Complex on Saturday. The girls lost 1-0, and the boys lost 2-1. The girls fell to 4-1, ending their perfect start to the season. The boys team is 2-1-2.
The boys are scheduled to play Thursday at the PILC Soccer Complex at 4 p.m. The girls will follow that game and play in the same location at 6 p.m.
Stanley County volleyball
Stanley County improved to 4-1 after a pair of wins Saturday against White River and Little Wound.
Their win against White River came in four sets, with the scores being 27-25, 18-25, 25-19 and 25-20. In the tight first set, Luna Garcia went on an 11-point serving streak, allowing Stanley County to make a comeback.
They won their matchup against Little Wound in straight sets by a score of 25-18, 25-9, 25–18. They were aided by Cadence Hand’s 13 kills and 15 digs.
Stanley County will return to action on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., hosting Philip High School.
Pierre volleyball
Pierre lost at Aberdeen Central, ending the perfect start to the season. Pierre, which lost 25-20, 21-25, 21-25, 17-25, fell to 3-1.
Pierre will next play at home against Sturgis Brown at 7 p.m. Friday.
Pierre cross country
At the Augustana Twilight annual 5K invite in Sioux Falls on Friday, the girls team placed ninth out of 34 teams.
The top five girls all recorded a faster time than their fastest runner a year ago, demonstrating the program’s progress. For the girls, eighth grader Devan Van Roekel led the way with a time of 20:56.88.
The boys team finished 20th overall out of 45 competing teams. Senior Jared Lutmer finished fifth among all runners with a time of 15:54.76.
Upcoming schedule
Thursday
Pierre cross country vs. Aberdeen Central, Aberdeen Lee Park Golf Course, 10 a.m.
Pierre boys soccer vs. Harrisburg, PILC Soccer Complex, 4 p.m. (girls at 6 p.m.)
SC girls volleyball vs. Philip Schools, Stanley County High School, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Pierre golf vs Yankton, Yankton Fox Run Golf Course, 10 a.m.
Pierre football at Mitchell, 7 p.m.
Pierre volleyball vs. Sturgis, 7 p.m.
