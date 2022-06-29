Sports Roundup

Oh-Nos’ win after Shorter hit a triple
Maya Shorter hit a triple to lead the Oh-Nos 18U to a 9-4 win over The Tropics 14U on Tuesday during an Oahe Jo Girls Fastpitch game.
Teammate Teyah Lewis hit a double.
The game at the Oahe Softball Complex ended with Shorter fielding a ground ball in left field and throwing it home, where catcher McCahl Schmitz tagged out the runner for The Tropics.
Pitcher Trinity Flor picked up the win, and Charlie Hull was tagged with the loss.
In the nightcap, The Tropics defeated the Bombers Bombers 16U by a score of 10-5. Aliya Erickson hit a double, and Hull, Riley Berg and Breanna Tedrow each had two singles.
During the later game, the Oh-Nos fell 5-4 to the Winner. Flor was tagged with the loss.
Onida 79 Varsity Teeners fell 8-7
A walk-off left Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners on the wrong end of an 8-7 defeat to Chamberlain on Tuesday.
Onida fell behind by five runs in the second inning and scored four runs in the failed comeback on a single by Landon Hepker in the fourth, a single by Marshall Wittler in the fifth and a single by Thomas Farries in the seventh.
Onida scored three runs in the fourth inning. Hepker had an RBI single in the inning to lead the run scoring.
Bo McGee was on the pitcher’s mound for Onida. He surrendered two runs on one hit over one-third of an inning, striking out one. Farries, Wittler and Hepker each contributed to relief for Onida.
Onida tallied eight hits in the game, including multiple hits from Wittler and Farries.
Ellwein places first in division
Pierre swimmer Finley Ellwein placed first overall in the boys 9- and 10-year-old division during the 2022 Splash Central Invitational in Huron.
Michelle Weiss placed second for 17- to 19-year-old girls and Charlie Hull took third for 13- and 14-year-old girls.
Ellwein took first in the 50, 100 and 200 free, 50 and 100 back, and 200 IM, and second in the 50 and 100 breaststroke and 50 and 100 fly.
Weiss took first in the 1,000 free, second in the 50, 200, 400 and 800 free, and 200 IM, third in the 100 and 200 fly, fourth in the 100 back, and fifth in the 200 back.
Hull placed first in the 100 fly, second in the 100 and 200 back, 200 and 400 free, and third in the 50 and 100 free and 200 IM.
In other action from the boys 9- and 10-year-old division, Abram Doll finished 2nd in the 200 free, third in the 400 free and 50 breaststroke, and fourth in the 100 back and 100 breaststroke.
Jagger Gardner took first in the 50, 100 and 400 free, and 50 and 100 back for the 11- and 12-year-old division. Gardner also placed second in the 50 and 100 breaststroke.
In the same division, Matthew Maritz took second in the 50 back.
The meet included 233 swimmers from 11 teams. Pierre will compete July 8-10 in Bismarck, North Dakota, at the 2022 Aquastorm Summer Sizzler Meet.
Pierre swimmers excel in Rapid City meet
Bentley Frost placed first in seven out of eight events during the 2022 Mt. Rushmore Classic swim meet in Rapid City over the weekend.
Competing in the boys 6 and under division, Frost took top honors in the 50, 100 and 200 free, 50 and 100 back, 100 breaststroke and 50 fly. He placed second in the 50 breaststroke.
Ella Ward-Zeller placed first in four events in the girls 17- to 19-year-old division. Ward-Zeller won the 100 and 200 back, and 200 and 400 IM. She also placed third in the 100 free, fourth in the 200 free, fifth in the 100 fly and sixth in the 400 free.
In the boys 15- to 19-year-old division, Mason Ward-Zeller took first in the 200 fly, and 200 and 400 IM, second in the 100 fly, 100 back and 100 and 200 in the breaststroke, third in the 400 free, and seventh in the 100 free.
Pierre was among 15 teams from South and North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana competing in the event with more than 355 swimmers.
Pierre will compete in the 2022 Aquastorm Summer Sizzler Meet from July 8-10 in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Barber goes 2-for-3 for Onida
Gavin Barber led Onida Post 79 14U with two hits in three at-bats, but it wasn’t enough to defeat Chamberlain on Tuesday.
The game was tied at four when a Chamberlain hit-batter in the sixth inning drove in a run, giving Chamberlain a 5-4 win.
Eli Mercer went three innings for Onida, allowing four runs on two hits and striking out four. Wesley Wittler threw two and a third innings in relief.
Onida didn’t commit a single error. Jett Yackley had the most chances in the field with nine.
Wittler led Onida with three stolen bases.
Pierre Little League Minors playoffs
Reds pitcher Jax Newcomer delivers the ball during Tuesday’s Pierre Little League Minors playoff game against the Yankees. The Reds won 10-3 and will continue with the playoffs for the 9- and 10-year-olds. The season ended for the Yankees, who were led in the game by Grayson Gardner with two hits.
