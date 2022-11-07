Sports Roundup

The Black Hills Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to the Oahe Hockey Association's Capitalize on the Future campaign. Pictured are BHFCU Pierre Manager Chris McConnell, left, and “Capitalize on the Future” President Nick Marso.
On Friday, the Black Hills Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to the Oahe Hockey Association’s Capitalize on the Future campaign, which supports renovations and expansions necessary to the PAYSA Ice Rink.
The OHA oversees all amateur hockey in Pierre and Fort Pierre, and its two facilities, PAYSA and the Expo Center, provide the local youth opportunities to participate in hockey and ice skating.
“OHA provides central South Dakota communities with access to ice activities between its two facilities, something unique for our size,” BHFCU Pierre Manager Chris McConnell said in a press release. “Several of our staff’s children directly benefit from using OHA’s facilities. We want to ensure many more have that same opportunity.”
SDAHA accepting HOF nominees
From now until Dec. 15, the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association is accepting nominees for its inaugural Class of 2023.
Anyone can submit nominations, and HOF candidates can be nominated into either player, builder, coacher or hockey officials categories. The inaugural South Dakota Amateur Hall of Fame Induction will be in the Spring of 2023.
To submit a nomination, please go to the sdaha.org webpage, and contact SDAHA Executive Director Jenni Wirkus for more information.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs schedule
Wednesday
Men’s Volleyball League from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Parkview.
Pierre:
Volleyball vs. Brandon Valley, SoDak 16, T.F. Riggs High School, 6 p.m.
