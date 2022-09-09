 Skip to main content
Sports Roundup

Haeden Wheelhouse and Mason Ward-Zeller

Pierre's Haeden Wheelhouse, left, and Mason Ward-Zeller, placed 18th and 16th at the Aberdeen Central Invitational at Lee Park Golf Course on Tuesday, respectively.

Gov cross country invite results

Another meet, another solid finish for Pierre’s cross country teams.

Pierre girls cross country

Pierre's Autumn Iverson, back-left, Jazzlyn Rombough, Mason Berg, Lennix Dupris, Avery Lisburg, and Gwen Richter during the Aberdeen Central Invitational at Lee Park Golf Course on Thursday.
SC volleyball

Stanley County's late two-set rally wasn't enough against Philip on Thursday. The Buffs lost, 3-2.

