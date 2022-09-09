Sports Roundup

Gov cross country invite results
Another meet, another solid finish for Pierre’s cross country teams.
The boys placed second overall in Thursday’s race at Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen while the girls finished third, scoring 50 and 74 team points, respectively. Aberdeen Central, the host of the event, scored the highest in both races.
For the boys, Jared Lutmer continued his dominance for the Govs. He won his second meet of the year with a time of 16:29.04, over a minute faster than his competition in second place.
Mason Dell placed seventh for Pierre at 18:04.25 while teammates Caleb Morris, Mason Ward-Zeller, Haeden Wheelhouse, Brady Gere, Jayden Brandt, Tayshaun Agard, Alex Oedekoven, Ian Rounds and Jacob Mason finished 12th, 16th, 18th, 21st, 27th, 28th, 32nd, 34th and 40th, respectively.
“Today's focus, after the first half-mile, I just told Jared to settle in and then really work on the middle part of his race,” head coach Jim Keyes said. “Because as the season goes on, he's gonna have some guys right with him. So I guess the main focus about Jared was he had no one to run with today. He ran by himself. So under those circumstances, I thought Jared ran well today, but it was expected. Getting first in this race was something that was a goal of his, and he knew he could do that.”
On the girls side, the Govs had another solid outing while finishing fairly close to one another in the standings. Avery Lisburg placed at a team-high 12th with a time of 22:23.68. Mason Berg ended in 14th, Jazzlyn Rombough 15th, Gwen Richter 17th, Lennix Dupris 18th and Autumn Iverson 28th.
Their teammate, LizBeth Crosby, sat out for this one due to an illness.
“I was really happy with how our performance was today,” head coach Victoria Peterson said. “We had three in the top-15 And then five in the top-20 — and so, that was exciting. Our order was kind of shaken up a little bit from the last couple of weeks, which also made it exciting. I talked to the girls before the race and earlier this week about getting aggressive and just competing hard in the middle, and I really thought that they did well doing that today.”
Hole-in-one at Dunes Golf Complex
Bob VanWinsen, a Pierre resident, scored a hole-in-one at the Dunes Golf Complex in Fort Pierre on Sept. 2. The event occurred on the third hole of the golf course, and he made the 127-yard shot by using an 8-iron.
Adult kickball league underway
The Pierre Adult Kickball League reported that their season "kicked" off on Tuesday, with 10 teams joining this year's league.
The league doesn't record scores but does track which teams came out on top. During the first round of games, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Oahe Softball Complex, the One Kick Wonders, YMCA Purple Cobras, Has Beens and New Kicks on the Block walked away with the "W." During the second round, beginning at 7:30 p.m., We Got The Runs, YMCA Purple Cobras, One Kick Wonders and New Kicks on the Block left the field with wins.
The league's games begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Oahe Softball Complex and continue for the next five weeks.
Upcoming Pierre, Stanley County games
Stanley County’s cross country teams did not have its meet with Hoven-Edmunds on Wednesday. The Buffaloes’ athletics schedule, found on bigdakotaconference.org, was not updated when the race was originally removed from the schedule back in July.
The Buffs will still have their meet on Saturday, though. They will compete at the Ipswich Invite at 10 a.m. Simultaneously, the volleyball team will play in the Mobridge-Pollock Tournament at Mobridge High School.
The Pierre Governors will also be busy Saturday. Girls tennis starts things off when it faces three teams in a quad event. Pierre will play Brookings first at 9 a.m., Watertown at 11:30 a.m. and Huron at 2 p.m. At noon, the girls soccer team will host Brandon Valley, followed by the boys at 2 p.m.
Govs volleyball will be in action as well, playing Spearfish on the road at 2 p.m. Pierre football then wraps up the day by hosting Mitchell at Hollister Field at 7 p.m.
On Monday, boys golf will be the lone Pierre team in action when it competes in an invite at the Brookings Country Club at 10 a.m.
The same will be the case for Govs volleyball on Tuesday. Pierre hosts Sioux Falls Washington that night at 7 p.m.
Buffs' late-match rally falls short Thursday
After losing the first two sets, the Stanley County volleyball team rallied, winning the next two sets, 25-13 each on Thursday.
Although, it wasn’t enough for the Buffaloes as they lost the final set, 15-6.
Grace Sargent led Stanley County with 10 kills, and Olivia Chase had an ace along with a team-high 19 assists. Brylee Kafka also played well, totaling two aces on five serves.
Defensively, Sargent, Kori Gabriel and Alejandra Juarez each tallied one block.
“They played really hard. I'm proud of them. They did good,” head coach Stephanie Huber said. “They came back (and) overcame a two-set lead that Philip had, so that was good. Some things that we gotta continue working on are our serve, receive and just making sure we're in the correct defense for attacking.”
Up next, the Buffs travel to Mobridge High School on Saturday, where they will compete in the Mobridge-Pollock Tournament. The event starts at 10 a.m.
