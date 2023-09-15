featured top story Sports Roundup By Henry Buchan hbuchan@capjournal.com Henry Buchan Assistant Sports Editor Author linkedin Author email Sep 15, 2023 Sep 15, 2023 Updated Sep 15, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Junior Sawyer Sonnenschein hits a shot at the Brookings Invite on Monday. Sonnenschein finished in a tie for second place overall. Chris Schad, The Brookings Register Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pierre golfPierre finished in third place at the Brookings boys golf tournament on Monday with a team score of 302. Watertown finished in first with a score of 292.Pierre junior Sawyer Sonnenschein finished in a tie for second place with a score of 72. Fellow juniors Lincoln Houska and Luke Olson also had strong performances for the Govs.Houska finished tied for sixth place with a score of 74, and Olson finished tied for 14th with a score of 77.The Govs will play next on Tuesday at Watertown at 10 a.m.Pierre volleyballOn Tuesday, the Govs traveled to face Sioux Falls Washington on the road. Playing against an extremely strong team, the Govs fell 25-10, 25-9, 25-22.Despite the loss, there were signs of encouraging play in the final set. The Govs are 6-2.Pierre will play next on Saturday at home vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.Pierre soccerPierre’s boys soccer team drew 2-2 at Brookings on Friday, bringing their season record to 2-4-2. Sophomore Javier Pretell and freshman Jacoby LaRoche were the goal scorers for the Govs.Pierre’s girls team won 4-0, bringing its overall record to 5-2-1. Sophomore Natalie Flottmeyer led the Govs with two goals.Pierre will face off against Mitchell on Saturday. The girls are scheduled to play at 9 a.m., and the boys will follow at 11 a.m.Upcoming eventsSaturdayPierre cross country invite, Huron Broadland Creek Golf Course, 9 a.m.Pierre girls soccer at Mitchell, Mitchell High School, 9 a.m. (boys 11 a.m.)Pierre girls tennis invite at Aberdeen Central, Aberdeen Northern State University Court, 9 a.m.SC volleyball tournament, Stanley County High School, 10 a.m.Pierre cheer invite at Brookings, Brookings Swiftel Events Center, 11 a.m.Pierre volleyball vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln, Pierre Riggs High School, 2:30 p.m.TuesdayPierre golf at Watertown, Watertown Municipal Cattail Golf Course, 10 a.m.Pierre girls tennis dual at Spearfish, Spearfish High School, 10 a.m. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Henry Buchan | 917-406-6556 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pierre Soccer Volleyball Golf Watertown Brookings Sioux Falls Washington Sawyer Sonnenschein Luke Olson Javier Pretell Jacoby Laroche Natalie Flottmeyer Henry Buchan Assistant Sports Editor Author linkedin Author email Follow Henry Buchan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
