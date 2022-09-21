Pierre Youth Bowling League

Pierre’s Youth Bowling League's majors division had its second week of action on Saturday.

Charlie Simpson

Pierre's Charlie Simpson putts on No. 3 Red during the Watertown Invitational boys golf tournament at Cattail Crossing Golf Course on Tuesday.
Mike Durick

Pierre's Mike Durick shot a hole-in-one on the 14th hole of Hillsview Golf Course on Sunday.

