Pierre Youth Bowling League
Pierre’s Youth Bowling League's majors division had its second week of action on Saturday.
For the boys, Gavin Colson ended with the highest game and series scores, 230 and 609, respectively.
Chase Humphry, Jonathon Neuharth, Ryker Edson, Karsten Withers, Brennen Boyle, Liam Curry and Gavin Townley finished with the highest series score for their respective teams. They bowled 571, 541, 385, 476, 408, 321, 493 and 452, respectively.
On the girls side, Hailee Longbrake had a game-high score of 222 while Emily Kringel scored the highest series with a 583. Longbrake also bowled the highest series score of her respective team with a 493.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March except for holiday weekends, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. On Saturdays, the majors league starts bowling at noon and is for kids ages 12 and up while the minors start at 10 a.m. and is for kids ages 5-11.
Govs win Watertown golf invite
The Pierre boys golf team had an impressive showing at the Watertown Invitational on Tuesday when the Governors won the event.
Pierre secured first place after scoring a 298, four strokes ahead of second-place Watertown.
Luke Olson shined once again for the Govs, finishing second with a score of 71, and the team had four golfers place in the top-10.
Sawyer Sonnenschein ended in fifth while teammates Jack Bartlett and Nick Bothun tied for sixth with one other golfer. Lincoln Houska tied for 17th and Charlie Simpson tied for 66th.
Next up, Pierre hosts an Eastern South Dakota Conference tournament on Saturday at Hillsview Golf Course at 10 a.m.
Hole-in-One at Hillsview Golf Course
Mike Durick, a Pierre native, shot a hole-in-one on the 14th hole of Hillsview Golf Course on Sunday.
Fastpitch softball splits Sioux Falls games
The Pierre Varsity Fastpitch Softball team split its two games against Southwest and Watertown on Sunday in Sioux Falls.
The team defeated Southwest 5-4 during their first game, followed by a 4-0 loss to Watertown during the second.
In the first game, Sheridan Nickolas got the win for Pierre in the circle, pitching seven complete innings with nine strikeouts while allowing six Southwest hits.
At the plate, Pierre scored five runs in the third and fourth innings. Khalan Smart hit a two-run double in the third, scoring Maya Shorter and Nickolas. Then in the fourth, Erin Leiferman and Shorter tallied RBI-singles, and Kara Weiss scored the fifth run for Pierre after an error by Southwest.
Leiferman took the circle during the second game, where she pitched six innings, struck out five Watertown hitters and gave up eight hits.
Offensively, the girls struggled. They could only muster two runners in scoring position and struck out 10 times.
Up next, Pierre will return to Sioux Falls on Sept. 25, for its final two regular season games.
Govs cheer, dance compete in Huron
Pierre’s cheer and dance teams competed at the Huron Invitational on Tuesday, where they finished seventh and fifth, respectively.
In dance, Pierre secured its top-five placement after finishing second in pom-pom, fourth in hip-hop and scoring a total of 229.75.
The Govs cheer team secured its top-seven placement after scoring a 185.50 in the stunt and tumble event. That same score was used for ranking the teams overall.
Up next, Pierre travels to Rapid City Stevens High School on Saturday, and the competition will begin at 11 a.m.
Pierre baseball player named to All-State team
Along with being the star quarterback at T.F. Riggs High School, Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz shines on the baseball field as well.
On Tuesday, South Dakota American Legion Baseball named Kienholz to the Class A Baseball All-State Team. He is one of sixteen players to receive this honor.
Kienholz, a member of the Pierre Post 8 team, received recognition for his efforts as a pitcher and infielder.
On the mound, he finished with a 3-0 record and notched two saves. In just over 31 innings of work, Kienholz tallied 52 strikeouts and only six walks, giving him an earned run average (ERA) of 1.243. His six walks were the least given up by any pitcher listed.
At the plate, Kienholz had a batting average of .472 and tallied 21 RBIs, four doubles and two triples. He also hit six home runs, the most of all the infielders listed, and stole 13 bases.
Because of this production, Kienholz earned the “Big Stick” Most Outstanding Hitter of the 2022 State Tournament honor.
Upcoming Pierre, Stanley County games
Thursday
Stanley County:
- Girls volleyball vs. Potter County, Parkview Gymnasium, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Pierre:
- Cross country at Rapid City Central, Hart Ranch Golf Course, 1 p.m.
- Football at Watertown, Watertown Stadium, 7 p.m.
Stanley County:
- Football vs. White River (homecoming), Ole Williamson Field, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Pierre:
- Boys golf varsity ESD meet, Hillsview Golf Course, 10 a.m.
- Competitive cheer & dance at Rapid City Stevens, 11:00 a.m.
- Girls soccer at Sioux Falls Jefferson, 1 p.m. (boys at 3 p.m.)
