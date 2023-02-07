Remington Price

Pierre's Remington Price made two three-pointers to set a new program record in three-point field goals made (176) versus Yankton on Friday at T.F. Riggs High School. The Govs routed the Bucks, 59-18.

Youth bowling

league results

Brylee Kafka

Oahe's Brylee Kafka scored a hat trick against Watertown on Saturday at the Oahe Expo Center. The Caps beat the Lakers, 6-2.
Devin Dodson

Oahe's Devin Dodson scored a goal with 4:55 left in the third period versus Watertown on Saturday at the Oahe Expo Center. The Caps routed the Lakers, 7-0.

