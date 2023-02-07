Youth bowling
league results
Pierre’s Youth Bowling’s Major Division concluded its 17th week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
For the boys, Jonathan Neuharth tallied the top high-game (236) and high-series (657) scores. Daylen Palecek, Bryson Wallman, Devin Binger, Brennen Boyle, Ty Hoffman, Gavin Colson and Dalton Flaaen had the highest series marks for their individual teams.
They bowled 527, 453, 475, 414, 382, 590 and 384, respectively.
On the girls side, it was Jesalyn Zimmerman who finished with the best high-game (241) and high-series (613) scores. Hailee Longbrake bowled a 530 — the highest series mark for her respective team.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March. On Saturdays, the majors, kids ages 12 and up, start bowling at noon while the minors, ages 5-11, begin at 10 a.m.
Govs wrestlers in
Mitchell, Yankton
Pierre boys wrestling had a busy weekend, dueling with Mitchell on the road Friday and then competing at the Yankton Boys Invitational Saturday.
The Governors took care of the Kernels, 58-15, and tallied five pins and three technical falls. Hudson Shaffer (132), Chase Carda (145), Gavin Stotts (195), Elijah Boutchee (220) and Joshua Rydberg (285) all pinned their opponents. Tristan Spencer (138), Trey Lewis (170) and Chance Carda (182) recorded the technical falls for Pierre.
On Saturday, Pierre won the Yankton Invite after scoring 250 team points and placing 13 wrestlers. Of those 13, nine finished in the top-three of their respective weight classes, and three Govs walked away as individual champions — Spencer (138), Chance Carda (182) and Boutchee (220).
Up next, Pierre will dual with Aberdeen Central on Thursday at T.F. Riggs High School at 7 p.m.
Govs girls wrestling
weekend recap
The Pierre girls wrestling team had their hands full this past weekend. The Governors competed in the Canton Triangular on Friday and then the Yankton Girls Invitational on Saturday.
While at the triangular, Pierre defeated Canton, 27-17, and Harrisburg, 39-6. The Govs also tallied tree pins versus the C-Hawks and two more against the Tigers. Gianna Stangeland (132), Abbigail Lewis (142) and Hattie Baldwin (154) recorded the pins versus Canton while Sydney Uhrig (106) and Lexie Hillmer (113) had the falls for Pierre’s matches against Harrisburg.
On Saturday, the Govs won the Yankton invite, scoring 186 team points and placing 11 wrestlers. Seven of those finished in the top-three of their respective weight classes. Marlee Shorter was the lone individual champion for Pierre, winning the 190-pound division.
Up next, the Govs will dual with Aberdeen Central at T.F. Riggs High School at 6:15 p.m.
Big Dakota Conference
tourneys in Ft. Pierre
On Saturday in Fort Pierre, Stanley County wrestling hosted the Big Dakota Conference Boys and Girls tournaments at Parkview Gym.
On the boys side, the Buffaloes finished fifth overall after scoring 135.5 team points and placing eight wrestlers while Sully Buttes ended in 13th place, scoring 32 points and placing one wrestler.
A total of four Buffs tallied third place or better, and Colton Brady (152) was their lone individual champion. It was a special day for Brady, as he recorded his first individual title at the varsity level. Chargers wrestler Lucas Yellowhawk finished second behind Brady.
For the girls, Sully Buttes secured fifth place after scoring 32.5 team points and placing three wrestlers. Cateri Yellowhawk (126) was the Chargers’ lone individual champion.
Pierre girls
rout Yankton
The Pierre girls basketball team picked up their fourth-straight win after routing Yankton, 59-18, on Friday at T.F. Riggs High School.
The Governors shot 26-of-52 (50 percent) overall, 6-of-22 (27 percent) from three-point range and 1-of-5 (20 percent) at the charity stripe.
A total of nine Govs found the bottom of the net versus the Bucks. Senior guard Ayvrie Kaiser, junior guard Ryann Barry and sophomore guard Lennix DuPris tied for a team-high nine points. Senior guard Remington Price and junior forward Reese Terwilliger scored eight each.
Pierre (12-2) dished 21 assists, and Barry and DuPris led the way with four a piece. Terwilliger finished with a team-best six rebounds. The Govs also tallied 13 steals, with DuPris, Terwilliger and senior guard Sydney Tedrow tying for two each.
Yankton’s 18 points was the least Pierre has allowed all season and the second time the Govs have held an opponent to under 20 points (Douglas 19).
For Price, it was a memorable night, as she made two three-pointers to give her the school’s all-time career record in three-point field goals made (176).
Capitals girls
beat Lakers
The Oahe Capitals girls extended their winning streak to five games after defeating Watertown, 6-2, on Saturday at the Oahe Expo Center — their longest since 2016-17 when they won six straight.
Oahe dominated from the second period on, as it found the back of the net once in the second and three more times in the third. Brylee Kafka continued her scoring barrage as of late, tallying a hat trick. Sara Bierne, Katherine Reiss and Cameron Larson scored the remaining goals for the Caps.
Oahe (6-6-1) finished with 37 shots on goal, compared to Watertown’s 21. The Caps went 0-for-2 on power plays while the Lakers went 1-for-5. Oahe also committed five infractions for 10 penalty minutes, and Watertown tallied two for four minutes.
Caps goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm finished her afternoon with saving 19-of-21 (90.5 percent) shots on goal.
Up next, Oahe will look to continue its winning ways versus Aberdeen (12-1) on Friday at Odde Ice Arena at 8 p.m.
Capitals boys
rebound vs. Lakers
After a tough overtime loss against Sioux Falls 1 on Friday, the Oahe Capitals boys bounced back nicely versus Watertown on Saturday, routing the Lakers, 7-0.
Oahe scored in each period — three times in the first, once in the second and three more times in the third. Barret Schweitzer led the Caps with two goals. Aidan Dozark, Dylan Dodson, Devin Dodson, Corbin Beastrom and Ashton Griese tallied the remaining goals for Oahe.
The Caps (12-2) finished with 33 shots on goal versus Watertown’s 23. Oahe went 1-for-7 on power plays while the Lakers went 0-for-6. The Caps committed seven infractions for 14 penalty minutes, and Watertown had eight for 16 minutes.
Oahe goalie Colin Lee had a flawless performance, saving all 23 shots on goal.
Up next, the Caps will welcome in Sioux Falls 2 (5-9) on Saturday at the Expo Center at 6 p.m.
Upcoming schedule
Wednesday
- Pierre Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Gym, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Pierre girls wrestling vs. Aberdeen Central, T.F. Riggs High School, 6:15 p.m. (boys 7 p.m.)
- SC boys basketball vs. White River, Parkview Gym, JV 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Friday
- Pierre gymnastics at State Gymnastics Meet, Barnett Center, 10 a.m.
- Pierre boys basketball vs. Bismarck (ND), Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- Pierre girls basketball at Bismarck (ND), 7:30 p.m.
- Pierre swimming in Varsity B Championships, Rapid City, time TBD.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.