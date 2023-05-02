Govs boys tennis wrap-up
The Pierre boys tennis team has been busy as of late, playing six teams in the span of seven days.
The Govs (2-9) hosted duals with Huron on Apr. 25 and Brandon Valley Thursday at Griffin Park. Both away teams swept Pierre, 9-0.
On Saturday, the Govs traveled to Tomar Park for a dual with Harrisburg, where they were also swept, 9-0.
Pierre then participated in a quad event Monday hosted by Mitchell at Hitchcock Park. The Govs fell to Yankton, 9-0, beat Vermillion, 7-2, and lost to the Kernels, 9-0.
Sophomores Joe Mikkonen and Weston Northrup had the most dominant performance against the Tanagers when they beat Vermillion’s Corbin Heckins and Theo Wittmuss, 10-1, in doubles.
Pierre did not play Spearfish on Apr. 25 due to rain, and the Govs did not finish their matchup with Sioux Falls Christian Saturday. They will resume that dual with the Chargers on Apr. 6 at 9 a.m.
Pierre splits Mitchell, Brookings games
Pierre softball picked up its first win in program history on Apr. 24 when the Governors beat Mitchell, 4-3. But they followed that game with a 15-4 loss to Brookings Friday.
Both games took place at Riggs Field.
Against the Kernels, Pierre (1-6) totaled 12 hits and five walks at the dish.
Sophomore third baseman Ireland Templeton led the way with three hits in four at-bats that included an RBI-double in the fifth inning. Junior left fielder Jenna Bucholz also shined at the plate for the Govs, as she went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run that she tallied in the fifth.
But it was senior center fielder Sheridan Nickolas who ended up being the hero for Pierre. She hit a walk-off single in the seventh to give her team its first win.
Sophomore designated hitter Elly Broers recorded a team-high three stolen bases against Mitchell (2-6).
Govs junior pitcher Erin Leiferman got the nod in this one, and she was solid throughout. Leiferman went the distance and finished with nine strikeouts while giving up seven hits, two walks and one earned run on 117 pitches.
Versus the Bobcats, Pierre’s offense racked up six hits and three walks. But strikeouts hurt the Govs, as they finished with 11.
Bucholz shined at the dish once again, going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Leiferman added an RBI-double in the fifth inning. She finished 1-for-3.
Pierre sophomore Noel Kist took the circle to begin Friday’s contest. She only recorded one out, as the Bobcats (6-1) got to her early and often.
Kist struck out one batter but gave up six hits, six earned runs and two walks on 39 pitches.
Leiferman came in relief for Kist. In five and two-thirds innings of work, she tallied seven strikeouts while allowing 10 hits, seven earned runs and two walks on 94 pitches.
Golfers at Pierre, Huron Invitationals
The Pierre girls golf team competed at the Pierre Invitational on Apr. 25 at Hillsview Golf Course and Huron Invitational Thursday at Broadland Creek Golf Course.
The Governors placed third at both events with team scores of 339 and 361, respectively.
Freshman Hadley Hart had Pierre’s best individual finish in both invites. She tied for ninth place at Hillsview, shooting an 81, and then ended in seventh at Broadland with an 83.
Overall, the Govs saw two of their golfers place in the top-15 on Apr. 25 and three in the top-20 Thursday.
Al Sahli/Salmi Invitational
On Thursday, Pierre’s track and field teams took part in the Al Sahli/Salmi Invitational at Hollister Field, along with Aberdeen Central, Mitchell and Watertown.
On the boys side, the Governors won four individual events and one team event.
Senior Landon Bertram took home the 200-meter dash trophy after crossing the finish line first at 23.10 seconds. In the 800-meter run, junior Jared Lutmer ended with the top spot with a time of 2:04.71.
Senior Jason Maciejczak continues to dominate the competition in the shot put and discus throw. He won both events Thursday, tallying distances of 59-01.00 and 181-01, respectively.
Pierre also won the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:53.12, thanks to Lutmer, freshmen Caleb Morris and Alex Oedekoven and junior Haeden Wheelhouse.
For the girls, they didn’t win a team event, but they did place first in seven individual ones.
Senior Dani Beck walked away as the 300-meter hurdles champion, crossing the finish line at 49.45 seconds. Sophomore Kali Ringstmeyer continues to show her blazing speed, as she won the 100 and 200-meter dash, recording times of 12.75 and 26.69, respectively.
In the 400-meter dash, sophomore Grace Richter finished atop the leaderboard with a time of 1:01.41. Sophomore Lennix DuPris ended with the fastest time in the 800-meter run (2:35.28).
Junior Reese Terwilliger and senior Maya Shorter took home first place in the shot put and discus throw, respectively. Terwilliger recorded a distance of 39-10.00 and Shorter 123-02.
Community races in 4th annual Half-Marathon
The Oahe Family YMCA held the fourth annual Pierre-Half Marathon Saturday.
Starting at 8 a.m., a total of 83 people raced on the 13.1-mile course that began at LaFramboise Island, went to Farm Island and looped back to Steamboat Park.
Caleb Morris placed first with a time of 1:36:20, Mark Morris second (1:37:30) and Jacob Parsons third (1:44:18).
According to the Oahe Family YMCA’s official website, all the money raised from those that paid to register for the half-marathon will help support its Annual Y Partners Campaign and its overall cause and “ensure that nobody is turned away from Y programs or services.”
Upcoming schedule
Thursday
- Pierre boys tennis vs. Lennox, Pierre Invitational, Griffin Park, 10 a.m.
- Pierre girls golf at Huron Invitational, Broadland Creek Golf Course, 10 a.m.
- Pierre boys tennis vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, Pierre Invitational, Griffin Park, 5:30 p.m.
- Pierre boys tennis vs. Madison, Pierre Invitational, Griffin Park, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
- Pierre boys tennis at Pierre Invitational, Griffin Park, 9 a.m., opponent TBD
- Pierre girls golf at Yankton Invitational, Fox Run Golf Course, 9 a.m.
- Pierre T&F at Sioux Falls O’Gorman, varsity invitational, O’Gorman High School, 9 a.m.
- SC boys and girls golf at SC Invite, Dunes Golf Complex, 10 a.m.
- Pierre softball vs. Dakota Valley, Sherman Park, 3 p.m.
- Pierre softball vs. Rapid City Central, Sherman Park, 5:30 p.m.
- SC T&F at Howard Wood, time TBD
- SC T&F at Kadoka Area, time TBD
