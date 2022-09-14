Youth Bowling League begins
The Pierre Youth Bowling League started its 2022 season on Saturday, and the turnout was more than the beginning of last season.
“We had a combined in our two leagues about 80 kids or so that have begun, and we're still open to receiving more and adding them to the league if anybody is interested,” bowling coach Brian Oakland said. “I know I've already gotten a few more that will be starting up again starting up this Saturday. But so far, I think that puts us up maybe nine or 10 bowlers from where we were last year. So I'm pretty excited about that.”
For the boys majors league, Gavin Colson bowled the highest series score of 580. Johnathon Neuharth, Daylon Palecek, Brennen Boyle, Karsten Withers, Dalton Flaaen, Ryker Edson and Soren Mahoney had series scores of 561, 467, 465, 454, 409, 386 and 263, respectively.
Neuharth bowled the highest game with a 234.
For the girls majors league, Emily Kringel finished with the highest series and game scores, going 525 and 197, respectively. Hailee Longbrake bowled a series score of 455.
“There's some kids that did pretty well, but there are others and, especially the new bowlers, who may have never bowled in a league before. It's a process, it'll take a while for them to get used to it,” Oakland added. “But once they keep coming out and bowling a little bit more, they'll get the hang of it. And they'll start seeing their scores go up a little more consistently.”
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March except for holiday weekends, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. On Saturdays, the majors league starts bowling at noon and is for kids ages 12 and up while the minors start at 10 a.m. and is for kids ages 5-11.
SC girls place 2nd, boys 5th in Ipswich
The Stanley County cross country team competed in the Ipswich Invitational on Saturday, where the girls placed second overall while the boys finished fifth.
For the girls, Kaysen Magee led the way for the Buffaloes with an eighth-place finish and a team-high time of 20:38.25. Rachel Nemec, Gracie Olson and Sarah Fosheim, ended a few spots behind at 18th, 19th and 20th, respectively.
Potter County won the event with an average time of 19:46.50.
On the boys side, Spencer Sargent finished in the top-10 as well, placing seventh with a time of 18:09.09. Tyson Peterson and Colt Norman ended in 24th and 31st place, respectively.
Miller won the race with an average time of 17:01.86.
“I was really happy with everyone’s performance today,” head coach Scott Van Den Hemel said. “The big stat of the day was the one minute, 22 second gap between our girl’s top runner and the 4th runner. That gap was over two minutes at the first meet of the year. Kaysen, our top runner, ran a 30-second personal record today, so for the rest of them to cut that gap meant that the rest of the team was cruising as well. If they can continue to keep that gap around one minute, they will do well as a team.”
Up next, the Buffs will hit the road to face Chamberlain on Thursday in a Big Dakota Conference meet at the Chamberlain Armory at 2:30 p.m.
SDGA Men’s Championships
A total of 306 golfers from across the state competed in the SDGA Men’s Mid-Am, Pre-Senior, and Senior Two-Man Championships on Saturday at the Cattail Crossing Golf Course and Sunday at the Prairie Winds Golf Course in Watertown.
84 teams played in the Senior division, 35 in Mid-Am and 34 in the Pre-Senior division, and 19 of these golfers reside in the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas.
Pierre’s Michael Keeton and Brookings’ Brodie Hullinger finished fifth in the Mid-Am standings with a combined score of 134 while Pierre’s Heath Olson and Rapid City’s Shane Tipton placed 14th with a 147.
Sioux Fall natives Justin Robel and Nathan Houser won the event with a 131.
In the Pre-Senior Championship, Fort Pierre’s Aaron Olson and Pierre’s Scott Simpson tied for seventh with two other teams after scoring a 143. Sioux Falls natives Kasey Kogel and Ryan Jansa secured first place after winning a playoff on the second hole.
Central South Dakota was represented well in the Senior division. Pierre’s Grant Smalley and Ridgeview’s Keith Gesinger tied for second with three other teams after scoring a 141. Pierre’s Monty Bechtold and Madison’s Larry Green tied for tenth with a 145.
Just a couple of spots below, Pierre’s Dan Prue and Sioux City’s Sam Prue tied for 13th place with two other teams, scoring a 146. Behind them were Pierre’s Mark Leiferman and Fort Pierre’s Tim Burgard tied for 21st place with three other teams after tallying a 149.
Fort Pierre’s Jeff Wilson and Sioux Falls’ John Austin rounded out the standings in 44th place with an 87.
Govs finish 2nd in Brookings invite
It was another solid outing for the Pierre boys golf team on Monday, placing second in the Brookings Invitational at the Brookings Country Club.
Luke Olson tied for second with Tea Area’s Derek Anderson after scoring a 72 for the day.
Teammates Lincoln Houska and Jack Bartlett tied for 14th place, scoring a 77 each. Sawyer Sonnenschein finished in 28th, Nick Bothun 38th and Charlie Simpson 59th after tallying scores of 80, 83 and 90, respectively.
Harrisburg won the event, finishing 11 strokes ahead of Pierre.
Up next, the Govs will play in the Mitchell Invitational on Friday at the Lake View Golf Course at 10:30 a.m.
Golf-A-Palooza, Glow Ball tourneys
The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce announced the first annual Golf-A-Palooza and Glow Ball tournaments will begin soon.
The Golf-A-Palooza Tournament will take place on Sept. 29, and registration will start that day at 1 p.m. The shotgun start will begin an hour later at 2 p.m.
The nine-hole event is for the average golfer and people looking for fun.
Registration for the Glow Ball tournament will begin a few hours later at 7 p.m., and the shotgun start is scheduled for 8 p.m.
To register and for more information, please contact Program and Events Director Clarissa Drefs at cdrefs@pierre.org.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs games
The Stanley County cross country team starts things off on Thursday with a Big Dakota Conference against Chamberlain at the Chamberlain Armory at 2:30 p.m. Later that evening, Buffs volleyball plays at Jones County High School at 6:30 p.m.
Pierre will also be in action that day. Boys and girls soccer both play Brookings at the PILC Complex at 3 p.m.
On Friday, Pierre boys golf will play at the Mitchell Invitational at the Lake View Golf Course at 10:30 a.m. Later that night, Govs football hosts Yankton for its homecoming game at Hollister Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Stanley County football will also be in action that day, as the Buffs hit the road to face Bon Homme at 5 p.m. after having a bye week.
The Govs have a busy day on Saturday. Girls tennis starts things off when they face Aberdeen Central at the Northern State University courts at 9 a.m. Pierre's cross country team will also compete at the Huron invite at 9 a.m. Two hours later, the competitive cheer and dance teams will compete in the Brookings Invitational at the Swiftel Events Center at 11 a.m.
Pierre volleyball then wraps up the day with an away match against Sioux Falls Lincoln at 2:30 p.m.
In Fort Pierre, Buffs volleyball will be the lone team in action Saturday when it hosts a tournament at the Parkview Gymnasium, starting at 10 a.m.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.