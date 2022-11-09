Youth bowling league results
Pierre’s Youth Bowling’s Major Division completed its ninth week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
For the boys, Chace Humphrey finished with the highest game score at 245 while Gavin Colson had the highest series score at 592. Humphrey, Johnathon Neuharth, Bryson Wallman, Karsten Withers, Brennen Boyle, Ty Hoffman and Gavin Townley, scored the highest series for their respective teams.
They bowled, 586, 524, 420, 517, 424, 485 and 354, respectively.
On the girls side, Emily Kringle ended with the best high game and high series score after tallying 229 and 567, respectively. Hailee Longbrake bowled the highest series for her respective team with a 486.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March except for holiday weekends, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. On Saturdays, the majors league starts bowling at noon and is for kids ages 12 and up while the minors start at 10 a.m. and is for kids ages 5-11.
ILB introduces Oahe Zaps
Independence League Baseball (ILB) officially announced the addition of the Oahe Zaps on Monday.
For the 2023 season, Pierre’s new collegiate wood bat team will join the Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, ND), Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, ID), Fremont Moo (Fremont, NE), Gem City Bison (Laramie, WY), Hastings Sodbusters (Hastings, NE), Spearfish Sasquatch and the Nebraska Prospects.
The season will last from late May to early August, where each team will play 60 regular-season games and then the playoffs.
“We are excited to get this new chapter of summer collegiate baseball started in central South Dakota. We have committed owners who care about the community and fans,” Oahe Zap Co-Owner Jackson Bruce said in a press release. “We have an electric brand that spotlights the Oahe Dam powerhouse. Most importantly, we are an organization dedicated to our community and making this the best entertainment option in the region.”
The Zaps are currently trying to find a general manager along with host families for players and coaches. For more information, please contact oahezap@gmail.com.
Former Gov makes SDIC Hall of Fame
Pierre graduate Bruce Moccasin was recently inducted into the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
Moccasin played for the Governors during their state tournament seasons in 1966-67. Later, he graduated from South Dakota Mines in 1972, where he scored 1,120 career points.
Moccasin also entered the Pierre Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998 and the South Dakota Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.
His induction will be on Nov. 30 at the Prime Time Tavern in Madison at 1 p.m. To RSVP, please contact Myron Moen at 605-651-8322.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs schedule
Friday
Pierre:
- Volleyball vs. Brandon Valley, SoDak 16, Riggs High School, 1 p.m.
Saturday
Pierre:
- Football vs. Tea Area, 11AA State Championship, DakotaDome, Vermillion, 1 p.m.
