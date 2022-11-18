Sports Roundup

The Pierre Men’s Volleyball League completed its sixth week of action at Parkview Gymnasium on Wednesday.
In their fist game, the Kahani Boys tied with Tigers Tap, 2-2, but they won their second match against the Upsetters, 3-0. Hired Hands began their night with a 2-1 win over Tigers Tap but it ended it with a 2-1 loss to the Upsetters. The Old Schoolers also came out victorious, winning their game versus the Volley Llamas, 4-0.
From now until late March, the now co-ed league will play regular-season games every Wednesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with breaks in November and December. Then double-elimination tournament play begins on March 22 and ends on April 5.
To join or for more information about the league, please contact Terry Kuxhaus at terry.kuxhaus@gmail.com or John Whaley at 605-280-9498.
Boys cross country banquet
Pierre’s boys cross country team held its annual banquet on Tuesday, where runners were given awards for their achievements during the season.
Jared Lutmer, one of the team’s captains, won the Most Valuable award after getting All-State, All-State Combined and All-Eastern South Dakota Conference honors.
Caleb Morris joined Lutmer as the two Govs to make the All-ESD team.
Alex Oedekoven and CJ Moses captured the Most Improved From This Season award while Ian Rounds and Haeden Wheelhouse garnered Most Improved From Last Season.
Mason Dell, Brady Gere, and William Foell — all captains — won the Senior Achievement Award. Dell also secured Academic All-State honors.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs schedule
Saturday
Pierre:
Swimming at Spearfish, time TBD.
Volleyball at AA State Tournament, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, opponent and time TBD.
