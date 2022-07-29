Sports Roundup

Post 8 Teeners 2-0 at state tournament
The Pierre Post 8 13U Teeners on Friday defeated Aberdeen 1-0, posting a 2-0 record for the South Dakota Legion State Tournament in Brookings.
Pierre improved its season record to 31-9-1. Pool play will continue over the weekend, with each team guaranteed to play three games.
On Thursday, Post 8 pitcher Bryant Zeeb picked up the win after Pierre defeated the Harrisburg Tigers 13U Maroon 14-3.
“It was a really good team win,” Post 8 13U Teeners Coach Andy Gordon said. “Bryant did a really good job when he pitched.”
Zeeb pitched the entire five-inning game, giving up five hits and walking four.
The tournament allows pitchers to throw a maximum of six innings while appearing in no more than two games.
“If we can use one pitcher (per game), that helps,” Gordon said.
At the plate, Pierre had 13 hits. Leading Post 8 13U was outfielder Hudson Stoeser, who went three-for-three and got on base with a walk. He scored four runs and hit two RBIs.
First baseman Cooper Terwilliger went three-for-four, including a double, and had two RBIs and three runs. Third baseman Will Danburg and Zeeb went two-for-three. Danburg had three RBIs and scored two runs. Second baseman Parker O’Bryan went two-for-four with two RBIs and one run.
“Hudson had a really good game,” Gordon said. “Cooper looked really good, hitting the ball hard every single at-bat.”
Pierre Post 8 1-1 in state tournament
Pierre Post 8 went into Friday’s South Dakota Senior Legion State Tournament with a 1-1 record.
Post 8 played Mitchell/Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats in Rapid City on Friday; the score was unavailable as of press time.
In game one on Wednesday, a walk-off resulted in Pierre losing 6-5 to the Post 74 Brookings Bandits. The game was tied at five, with Post 74 batting in the bottom of the eighth. Henry Hammrich singled on the first pitch, scoring the final run.
Post 74 evened things up at five in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Jack Merkwan was tagged with the loss for Pierre. Merkwan gave up four hits over two innings, striking out two and walking one.
Pierre collected nine hits. Lincoln Kienholz went three-for-three, with a double, one RBI and two runs. Merkwan was two-for-four at the plate.
During game two on Thursday, Post 8 edged Brandon Valley Post 131 7-6 on a double from Pierre’s Jayden Wiebe, scoring a run.
Both teams collected eight hits.
Isaac Polak got the win on the mound for Post 8. He gave up no hits, struck out one and walked one over two-thirds of an inning. Jackson Edman and Aaron Booth entered the game out of the bullpen and helped close the game in relief. Booth recorded the last three outs for the save.
Bennett Dean started the game for Pierre, allowing three hits and two runs over three and a third innings and striking out one.
At the plate, infielders Matthew Hanson went three-for-five, and Wiebe went two-for-five, including a double.
Post 8 gets state tourney victory
Third baseman Ridge Leimbach, pitcher Bridge Babcock and first baseman Luke Miller each had three hits to lead the Pierre Post 8 16U to a 5-2 win over Brookings during the South Dakota Legion State Tournament in Watertown.
Shortstop JJ Bucholz also hit a key double that resulted in an RBI.
“JJ had the most significant hit, a deep line-drive into leftfield,” Pierre Coach River Iverson said.
Pierre had 11 hits and no errors. Bucholz had the most plays with 10.
Babcock got the win after pitching six innings. He gave up two hits and two runs while striking out three and walking 10. Max Hunsley pitched one inning in relief and earned the save.
“Colter did pretty good,” Iverson said. “He gave up a few walks. He’d thrown more than100 pitches (before Hunsley was brought in).”
Pierre is 1-0 in the state tournament and was scheduled to play Harrisburg on Friday evening. Leimbach was the starting pitcher. The score was not available before press time. Post 8 will play Sioux Falls East at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Former Trapper joins SF Giants
Former Pierre Trapper outfielder Carter Howell signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco Giants.
A fifth-year senior at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, Howell played for the Trappers in 2020. During his summer season with Pierre, he had a .320 batting average with four home runs, one triple, eight doubles and 11 RBIs.
For the 2022 season with Augustana, Howell made the NSIC All-Conference First-Team, ABCA Division II All-America First Team, NCBWA Honorable Mention All-America, D2CCA Third-Team All-America, ABCA/Rawlings Central All-Region First Team, NCBWA All-Region First-Team and D2CCA All-Region First-Team.
The Moorhead, Minnesota, native started in all 61 games for the Vikings as a senior and hit .396 with 68 runs scored, 91 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 74 RBIs.
In 2021, Howell earned ABCA/Rawlings Second-Team All-America honors, making all 49 starts. He hit .423 with 58 runs scored and led the NSIC with 83 hits.
Howell was a part of the 2018 roster that saw the program’s first-ever National Championship and a program-best 52 wins in a single season.
