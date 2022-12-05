Riggs, SC gymnastics season open results
Pierre and Stanley County gymnastics began their seasons on Thursday with both competing in a varsity quad meet at the Tiger Activity Center in Huron.
The Governors won the event after scoring 131.55 points, and the Buffaloes placed fourth after scoring 112.05 points.
Nevaeh Karber had a great day for Pierre, as she placed first in bars and floor and then second in all-around. Ryen Sheppick finished a team-best third in beam.
On Saturday, the Govs participated in the Lolly Forseth Invitational, where they ended in sixth place overall after scoring 130.25 team points. Mitchell won the event with a 144.10.
Pierre had its best outing in the bars event after Karber tied with Harrisburg’s Kiah Boetel for eighth place. Karber also tied for 21st in floor and placed 10th in all-around.
In beam, Sheppick finished a team-high 16th, tying with Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Lilly Fenicie. Kirsten Korber ended in 14th place in the vault event.
Up next, Pierre will compete in a varsity quad event on Thursday in Mitchell at the MEGA Gymnastics Center at 5 p.m. while Stanley County will face Wagner on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Pierre wrestlers in ND tourney
The Pierre wrestling teams performed in their first matches of the season as part of the Mandan Lions Tournament in North Dakota on Friday and Saturday.
On the boys side, the Governors finished second with 278 points. Sturgis Brown won the event with 312 points.
Pierre’s Gavin Stotts and Joshua Rydberg were the only two Govs to win their divisions, 195 and 285, respectively. Stotts defeated Century’s (ND) Olav Taylor by a 2-1 decision while Rydberg beat Killdeer’s (ND) Ben Roundy after a fall time of 1:07.
Alex Oedekoven, Trey Lewis and Chance Carda placed second in their respective divisions of 113, 170 and 182. Pierre also had three of its wrestlers finish third and fourth.
For the girls, the Govs won the tournament after scoring 241 team points. Sydney Uhrig, Gianna Stangeland, Abbi Lewis and Ireland Templeton finished atop of their respective divisions — 110, 135, 145 and 155, respectively.
Shaylee Speck, Dani Ringstmeyer, Hattie Baldwin and Marlee Shorter all placed second for Pierre. Overall, the Govs had nine of their varsity wrestlers finish third or better.
Up next, the boys and girls host Brookings on Thursday at T.F. Riggs High School at 7 p.m.
Buffs make All-BDC Team
Stanley County volleyball saw two of its players named to the All-Big Dakota Conference Team.
Olivia Chase and Grace Sargent received that honor after impressive senior campaigns. Chase finished with 473 assists, 264 digs, 60 aces and 52 kills while Sargent tallied 195 kills, 111 digs, 50 aces and nine blocks.
Even though they didn’t quite make the cut, senior Kori Gabriel and Cadence Hand were listed as All-BDC honorable mentions. They both tied with 27 aces each.
Upcoming schedule
Tuesday
- SC girls basketball at Chamberlain, Chamberlain Armory, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
- Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Gym, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
- SC girls basketball vs. Miller, Parkview Gym, event starts at 3:30 with boys to follow.
- Pierre gymnastics at Mitchell, Varsity Quad, MEGA Gymnastics Center, 5 p.m.
- Pierre boys, girls wrestling vs. Brookings, Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
Correction
“SC boys to fill key positions as season opener nears,” Dec. 3, A15, When looking at the team as a whole, the eighth-year head coach is “getting an idea” of a starting five.
