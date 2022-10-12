Pierre youth bowling results

Pierre’s Youth Bowling’s Major Division completed its fourth week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.

Brylee Kafka

Stanley County's Brylee Kafka attempts a kill against Sully Buttes on Tuesday.
Spencer Sargent

Spencer Sargent was Stanley County's best performer at the Philip Invitational after placing ninth with a time of 19:09.
Oahe

The Oahe varsity fastpitch softball team placed fourth overall at their season-ending tournament in Sioux Falls on Oct. 1-2.
Kenzie Kuxhaus

Kenzie Kuxhaus, a former Pierre Governor, reached 1,000 career digs in Ottawa University's 3-2 win over The Master's University on Saturday.
Cadence Hand

Stanley County's Cadence Hand attempts a kill against Sully Buttes on Tuesday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments