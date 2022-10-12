Pierre youth bowling results
Pierre’s Youth Bowling’s Major Division completed its fourth week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
For the boys, Jonathan Neuharth finished with the highest game and series scores, bowling 233 and 643, respectively. Chase Humphry, Ryker Edson, Karsten Withers, Slade Parmely, Liam Curry, Gavin Colson and Dalton Flaaen, scored the highest series for their respective teams.
They bowled, 555, 347, 473, 377, 354, 631 and 438, respectively.
On the girls side, Emily Kringle ended with the best high game and high series score after tallying 258 and 592, respectively. Hailee Longbrake bowled the highest series for her respective team with a 560.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March except for holiday weekends, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. On Saturdays, the majors league starts bowling at noon and is for kids ages 12 and up while the minors start at 10 a.m. and is for kids ages 5-11.
Buffs fall to Chargers 3-1
The Stanley County Buffaloes suffered their 11th loss of the season after falling on the road to Sully Buttes, 3-1, on Tuesday.
Stanley County won set one, 26-24, but then lost sets two, three and four, 25-23, 25-20 and 25-11, respectively.
As a team, the Buffs totaled 34 kills, 34 assists and four aces.
Sophomore Brylee Kafka led Stanley County with 10 kills while adding an ace for good measure. Junior Cadence Hand also pitched in with eight kills.
Senior Olivia Chase had a team-high 26 assists while tallying an ace. Senior Grace Sargent led the Buffs with two aces.
With the loss, Stanley County (11-11) sits at .500 on the season.
Up next, the Buffs return home to face Dupree (3-8) on Thursday at the Parkview Gymnasium. Junior varsity begins at 6:30 with varsity to follow.
SC XC compete at Philip invite
Stanley County cross country had a solid outing from both of its teams.
The boys placed fourth overall while the girls finished second.
For the boys, Spencer Sargent led the Buffs with a ninth-place finish after recording a time of 19:09. Tyson Peterson and Colt Norman, ended 24th and 26th, respectively.
On the girls side, Kaysen Magee had the best performance, placing fifth with a time of 22:34. Gracie Olson and Rachel Nemec weren’t far behind, finishing sixth and ninth, respectively. Sarah Fosheim rounded out the standings for Stanley County with a 14th-place finish.
Up next, the Buffs will compete in a 4A Region meet in Chamberlain on Thursday at the Chamberlain Armory at 2 p.m.
“This was a good tune up meet before regions Thursday,” head coach Scott Van Den Hemel said. “The times were really good, given the number and size of hills on the Philip course. We will spend the next four days resting the legs and getting the kids ready. This is what we have been working towards all year — top-20 at next week’s meet to qualify for state. Everyone is healthy, so now it is just a matter of running their best race on Thursday.”
Oahe JO places fourth at state
The Oahe JO varsity fastpitch softball team saw their season come to a close after placing fourth at the state tournament in Sioux Falls on Oct. 1-2.
Oahe lost its first game against the Rapid City Reds, 4-3, and then it won its second game after Edgerton forfeited. The girls won their next two games against the Sioux Falls Blue Jays and Tea Area, 8-4 and 7-6, respectively. Oahe finished the weekend on a sour note, though, losing to Sturgis, 3-2.
In game one, Erin Leiferman had a solid outing in the circle for Oahe, tallying six strikeouts while only allowing six hits. Against Sioux Falls, the girls relied on a six-run fourth inning to guide them to victory.
In game three versus Tea Area, Khalan Smart shined for Oahe after hitting 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Oahe’s highlight against Sturgis came when Leiferman hit a triple in the fifth inning and later scored after a single by Sheridan Nickolas.
As a team, the girls finished a 7-3 regular-season record and 10-5 overall.
Former Govs athlete reaches milestone
Kenzie Kuxhaus, a 2020 Pierre graduate, reached a career milestone in Ottawa University’s 3-2 win over The Master’s University (California) on Saturday.
Kuxhaus tallied a team-high 22 diggs for Ottawa, giving her over 1,000 digs for her career at the Surprise, Arizona-based institution.
“It feels great to reach 1,000 digs,” Kuxhaus said. “It's something that I've worked for all of my life. And then just to see the growth that happened between, let's say, high school and then competing in the college level — and then at Presentation College, where I was getting 300 digs, not quite Libero — and then now, starting as libero at Ottawa University in Arizona, it's just like a dream come true. I finally put in all this work, and it's paying off. So it just means a lot that I actually got there, and I'm excited to keep going and get more.”
Govs swept by Tigers
The Pierre Governors suffered their third sweep on the season after a 3-0 loss to Harrisburg on Tuesday.
The Tigers beat the Govs in sets one, two and three, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-20, respectively.
As a team, Pierre (11-4) totaled 30 kills, seven blocks and four aces.
Senior Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 10 kills. Senior Dani Beck had a team-high three blocks while also adding two kills. Senior Lily Sanchez led the team with two aces and tallied six kills as well.
Up next, Pierre returns home to face Yankton (3-13) on Thursday’s “Dig Pink Night” at 7 p.m.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs games
Thursday
Pierre:
- Cross Country at Huron, Broadland Creek Golf Course, 4 p.m.
- Competitive cheer & dance at Yankton, ESD meet, 5 p.m.
- Volleyball vs. Yankton, 7 p.m.
Stanley County:
- Cross country at Chamberlain, 4A Region meet, 2 p.m.
- Volleyball vs. Dupree, JV at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Friday
Pierre:
- Football vs. Tea Area, 7 p.m.
Stanley County:
- Football vs. Faith, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Stanley County:
- Oral Interpretation at Sturgis, time TBD.
