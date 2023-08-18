Pierre boys
golf recap
The Pierre boys golf team has been off to a good start so far, placing second in the Boys Warrior/Lynx Invite on Monday-Tuesday and the Rapid City Invitational on Thursday with team scores of 581 and 319, respectively.
In the Warrior/Lynx Invite, the Governors finished as the runner-up after scoring a 299 on Monday at Brandon Golf Course and then a 282 on Tuesday at Bakker Crossing Championship Golf Course. Harrisburg won the event with a 575.
Pierre junior Luke Olson finished third and led the Govs with a 141 — four strokes behind individual winner Hayden Scott of Harrisburg. Olson shot a 71 in Round 1 and a 70 in Round 2.
Pierre saw two more golfers place in the top-10. Junior Nick Bothun tied for fifth (143), and junior Sawyer Sonnenschein secured the eighth spot (145).
Juniors Lincoln Houska (152), Jack Bartlett (160) and Charlie Simpson (176) rounded out the list for the Govs. They tied for 16th, 35th and 72nd, respectively.
In Rapid City, Pierre placed two golfers in the top-10.
Olson finished a team-best eighth, scoring a 77, while Sonnenschein tied for ninth-place with a 79.
RC Stevens won the invite (311), and St. Thomas Mary’s Hayden Heig took home the individual crown (71) after defeating Stevens’ Jackson Swartz in a tiebreaker.
Rounding out the list for the Govs were Bartlett (T-12th), Houska (T-14th) and Simpson (36th). They shot an 81, 82 and 92, respectively.
Kaiser commits
to NSU football
On Wednesday, Pierre Governors senior Cade Kaiser committed to Northern State University football.
“I want to thank everyone who has helped and been by my side through this long process,” Kaiser said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “With that being said, I am extremely excited to announce that I will be attending Northern State University to further my academic and football career!”
Last year at wide receiver, Kaiser led Pierre with 12 receiving touchdowns. He also racked up 735 yards on 35 receptions en route to becoming First Team All-State as an athlete.
But in his final season with the Govs, Kaiser will be the team’s starting quarterback — a position he played as a freshman and sophomore.
If Cade signs with NSU, he would join his sister, Ayvrie Kaiser, in Aberdeen. She will be a true freshman for NSU volleyball this fall.
Farm Island
Triathlon results
Pierre’s YMCA hosted the annual Farm Island Triathlon on Aug. 5.
Kevin Mitchell won the Men’s Olympic division after crossing the finish line in two hours, one minute and 19 seconds.
Lance Bergeson took home first place in the Men’s Sprint division with a time of 1:08:49. In the Women’s Sprint, Teresa VanHyfte finished the course in 1:16:41 and was the division winner.
For boys ages 11-14, Tate Maxon placed first after completing the course in 38 minutes and 20 seconds. Kayla Maxon won the Girls 11-14 division with a time of 38 minutes and 40 seconds.
There was only one team that competed in the Mixed Team division. Team Hodges recorded a time of 1:42:54.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
- Pierre girls tennis at Sioux Falls Washington, 8 a.m.
- Pierre football scrimmage, Hollister Field, 10 a.m.
- Pierre girls tennis vs SF Roosevelt, Roosevelt Invite, Kuehn Park, 11 a.m.
Tuesday
- Pierre boys golf at Pierre Invitational, Hillsview Golf Course, 10 a.m.
- Pierre girls soccer at Aberdeen Central, 4 p.m. (boys 6 p.m.)
- Pierre volleyball at Watertown, 7 p.m.
