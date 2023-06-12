Gavin Olson

Sully Buttes' Gavin Olson placed a team-high third at the 2023 SDHSAA Class B Boys State Tournament held Jun. 5-6 at the Prairie Winds Golf Club in Watertown. He shot a 153 for both days.

Chargers golfers compete at state

The Sully Buttes boys and girls golf teams recently competed at their respective state tournaments.

