Chargers golfers compete at state
The Sully Buttes boys and girls golf teams recently competed at their respective state tournaments.
At the Prairie Winds Golf Club in Watertown, the Chargers finished third at the 2023 SDHSAA Class B Boys State Tournament held Jun. 5-6, scoring 507 team points. Gregory won this year's state title with a 474.
Sully Buttes freshman Gavin Colson placed a team-high third in the individual standings, shooting a 153 for both days. He scored a 79 in Round 1 and 74 in Round 2.
Chargers freshman Wesley Wittler tied for 15th place following a score of 165. Seniors Thomas Farries (189) and Marshall Wittler (198) tied for 82nd and 103rd, respectively.
Just a mile away at Cattail Crossing Golf Course, Sully Buttes sophomore Olivia Olson finished a team-best 16th at the 2023 SDHSAA Class B Girls State Tournament held Jun. 5-6. She shot a 175 overall and an 80 in Round 2 — 15 strokes better than her day-one score (95).
Her freshman teammate, Berkley Birney, placed 49th with a 199.
The Chargers girls did not qualify for the state tournament as a team. Chester won this year's state championship with a 498.
Post 8 falls to Casper, RC
The Post 8 Legion baseball team has now lost 11-straight games to begin their season after losses to Casper (WY) and Post 22 Rapid City Sunday at Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium.
The Oilers beat Post 8, 11-3, thanks to a five-run second inning. Pierre outhit Casper 11-10, but it also had six errors while the Oilers had none.
Post 8 scored all of its runs in the third.
Pierre’s third baseman, Matthew Hanson, led the way with two hits in four at-bats, including an RBI-triple. Matthew Coverdale and Miles Doyle each pitched in with two knocks, and both had RBI-singles as well.
Jonathan Lyons started for Post 8 on the hill and went 1.2 innings. On 44 pitches, he struck out one batter but gave up four hits, three walks and six runs (three earned). Lyons was credited with the loss.
Coverdale took over in the second, and Conner Bruce relieved him in the fifth.
Pierre’s day ended in heartbreaking fashion when Rapid City won, 9-8, after the Hardhats scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a Post 8 error.
Pierre outhit Rapid City, 12-10, but committed five errors.
Ridge Limbach, who started at right field and later toed the rubber, led Post 8 at the dish, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. His teammate and shortstop, Carter Sanderson, racked up two knocks in five at-bats with two RBIs as well.
Doyle started this one on the mound for Pierre, as he went five innings on 92 pitches. He struck out two batters while allowing eight hits, three walks and seven runs (five earned).
Limbach, who recorded the loss, took over in the sixth inning and went the rest of the way.
Pierre’s Smart makes All-ESD Team
Khalan Smart, Pierre’s senior catcher, made the Eastern South Dakota Athletic Conference (ESD) Softball All-Conference Team.
She was the only Governor to do so and was one of 18 players to receive this honor.
Smart racked up 15 hits in 47 at-bats (.319), including four doubles, and had four RBIs as well. Behind the plate, she tallied 63 putouts in 66 total chances and finished with a .985 fielding percentage.
Pierre (6-13) ended its inaugural season with an 11-5 loss to Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the Class AA SoDak 16 on May 23 at Sherman Park.
The Govs secured sixth place in the ESD team standings with a 2-5 record. Brookings (7-0) finished first.
Upcoming schedule
Wednesday
- Post 8 vs. Post 320 Shooters, Hyde Stadium, 5 p.m.
- Post 8 vs. Post 320 Shooters, Hyde Stadium, 7 p.m.
Thursday
- Oahe Zap vs. Hastings Sodbusters, Hyde Stadium, 6:35 p.m.
Friday
- Oahe Zap vs. Hastings Sodbusters, Hyde Stadium, 6:35 p.m.
