Wed. Volleyball League scores
The Pierre Men’s Volleyball League completed its eighth week of action at Parkview Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The Upsetters had a solid outing after sweeping both the One-Time Hitters and Hired Hands, 3-0. Also joining the two-win party was the Old Schoolers, who swept both Tigers Tap and the One-Time Hitters, 3-0. The Kahani Boys found themselves in the victory column as well after defeating the Volley Llamas, 3-0.
From now until late March, the now co-ed league will play regular-season games every Wednesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with breaks in November and December. Then double-elimination tournament play begins on March 22 and ends on April 5.
To join or for more information about the league, please contact Terry Kuxhaus at terry.kuxhaus@gmail.com or John Whaley at 605-280-9498.
SC girls BB opening week’s results
Stanley County girls basketball played its opening week of games, losing both contests to Chamberlain, 56-33, and Miller, 48-16, respectively.
In Tuesday’s loss at the Chamberlain Armory, the Cubs outscored the Buffaloes 18-3 in the fourth quarter to secure their first win and hand Stanley County its first loss.
It was a rough night for the Buffs, offensively. As a team, they shot only 12-of-42 (28.6 percent) from the field, 3-of-12 (25 percent) behind the arc and 6-of-17 (35.3 percent) at the free-throw line while also committing 14 turnovers.
Junior guard Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting. She also finished with a team-high three assists and two steals while grabbing four rebounds. Sophomore guard Morgan Hoffman had herself a solid game as well after scoring 11 points and going 3-of-5 from the charity stripe.
Junior forward led her team in rebounds (seven) while tallying four points.
That poor offensive efficiency carried over into Thursday’s loss at home versus Miller. Stanley County shot just 6-of-33 (18 percent) from the field and 2-of-12 (17 percent) behind the three-point line.
The Buffs also committed 27 turnovers on the night.
Duffy led the way with five points, three boards and one assist. Sophomore guard Camryn Norman and forward Kaysen Magee tied for the most assists with two a piece.
Senior forward Kori Gabriel got busy on the defensive end for Stanley County, leading her team with two steals.
Up next, the Buffs host White River on Saturday at Parkview Gym. The junior varsity game begins at 4 p.m. with the varsity to follow.
SC boys BB beats Miller
Stanley County boys basketball started its season on a good note, picking up a 59-56 win over Miller on Thursday at Parkview Gym.
Despite trailing at halftime, the Buffaloes used a strong third quarter to get their first win, as Stanley County outscored the Rustlers 18-12 in that eight-minute period.
As a team, the Buffs shot 20-of-40 (50 percent) from the field and 13-of-21 at the charity stripe.
Sophomore guard Kaden Montana shined for Stanley County, leading his squad with 22 points and eight rebounds. Junior forward also played well after scoring 18 points and grabbing seven boards.
Up next, the Buffs will host Winner on Tuesday at Parkview Gym at 8 p.m.
“The very young basketball team was fun to watch tonight,” Stanley County head coach Max Foth said. “They all did a great job playing hard and never giving up, even when being down in the third quarter. We had a lot of young players step up and make big plays to start the season 1-0. We have plenty to work on at practice, but that is always a little bit easier to fix after getting a win.”
Pierre gymnastics competes at Mitchell
The Pierre gymnastics team took part in the Mitchell Triangular on Thursday, where the Governors placed third with 130.55 team points. Mitchell won the event with a 126.3.
Pierre saw its best performance come in the beam event, where Nevaeh Karber finished sixth scoring a 9.15. She also placed a team-high 11th in bars and ninth in all-around.
In vault, Kristen Korber ended in 11th place after tallying a 8.65 while Isabel Jirsa finished 12th in floor with a 8.75.
Up next, the Govs will compete in the Aberdeen Central Invitational on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
- Pierre wrestling at Rapid City Invitational, Summit Arena at The Monument, 8 a.m.
- Pierre gymnastics at Hub City Invitational, Central High School, 10 a.m.
- SC gymnastics at Wagner Invitational, Wagner High School, 11 a.m.
- Pierre boys basketball vs. Rapid City Central, Riggs High School, 1:30 p.m.
- Pierre girls basketball at Rapid City Central, 2 p.m.
- Oahe Capitals boys at Sioux Center (IA), Vernon Arena, 4:30 p.m.
- Oahe Capitals girls vs. Rushmore, Oahe Expo Center, 6 p.m.
- SC wrestling at Burke/Gregory Tournament, Gregory Memorial Auditorium, time TBD.
- Pierre swimming at Rapid City, Varsity Invitational, time TBD.
Sunday
- Oahe Capitals boys at Sioux Center (IA), Vernon Arena, 11:45 a.m.
- Sunday Night Shooting with John Duffy, Parkview Gym, 7-9 p.m.
- Pierre swimming at Rapid City, Varsity Invitational, time TBD.
Tuesday
- Pierre girls wrestling vs. Aberdeen Central, Riggs High School, 6 p.m. (boys 7 p.m.)
- SC girls basketball vs. Winner, Parkview Gym, 6:30 p.m. (boys 8 p.m.)
