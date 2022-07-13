Sports Roundup

Brakke makes hole-in-one
Pierre’s Madilyn Brakke made her first-ever hole-in-one on hole 14 at Hillsview Golf Course on June 29.
The daughter of Matt and Kim Brakke, the 17-year-old is a rising senior at T.F. Riggs High School, where she plays golf for the Governors.
Kulesa gets hole-in-one
Rigley Kulesa made a hole-in-one on the third hole while competing in the U.S. Kids Washington State Invitational at Chambers Bay on July 4 and 5. The son of Pierre residents Adam and Cassiday Kulesa, Kulesa played 18 holes two days in a row. The 9-year-old scored a 78 on the first day and a 97 on the second. He has been playing in tournaments since age 5 or 6.
Riggs shooters in national competition
Noah Smith and Lucas Jones led T.F. Riggs High School in the 2022 National Championship High School Clay Target League.
Smith and Jones placed 239th and 242nd, respectively, out of 1,716 shooters during the event in Mason, Michigan.
Also from T.F. Riggs, Shawn Val Lierre placed 257th, Bryce Becker 325th and Jaxon Jungwirth 422nd.
More than 3,000 youth participated in the competition.
Monday’s softball tournament results
The Oahe JO Softball Association’s city tournament got underway on Monday, eliminating two of the six competing teams from championship contention.
Teams Boulger, Smart/Hall, Koenecke/Hofer and Brakke will play on July 18 for the 12-15 age group’s championship title.
The winner between teams Brakke and Koenecke/Hoefer will play the winner between teams Boulger and Smart/Hall.
Games begin at 6 p.m., with the championships expected to start at 8:20 p.m.
Ward-Zeller leads Pierre swimmers
Over the weekend, Mason Ward-Zeller led Pierre swimmers at the 2022 AQST Summer Sizzler in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Ward-Zeller took first in the 50 and 200 breaststroke, 50, 100 and 200 butterfly, and 400 IM. He also placed second in the 100 back, and 100 and 200 breaststroke.
Ward-Zeller was among 10 Pierre swimmers who competed against 328 swimmers from 13 teams.
In the girls’ 15- to 19-year-old division, Pierre’s Ella Ward-Zeller placed first in the 50 and 100 back and 50 in the fly, and second in the 400 and 200 IM, 200 back, and 50 and 100 free.
Teammate Michelle Weiss took second and third in the 400 and 200 free, respectively.
In the boys’ 9- to 10-year-old division, Finley Ellwein placed first in the 50, 100 and 400 free, and in the 100 back, and second in the 50 back, 100 breaststroke, 50 fly and 200 IM.
Benjamin Murphy took first in the 200 free and third in the 400 free.
Ten Pierre swimmers from July 22 to 24 will compete in Yankton for the 2022 Long Course State B Swim Meet. This will be their last chance to qualify for the State A Championship in Sioux Falls.
Softball tournament runners-up
Two Pierre Oahe JO softball teams finished as runners-up in their divisions during the 2022 USA Softball South Dakota State Youth Fastpitch Tournament last weekend in Sioux Falls.
In the 14U Division C championship game, Parkston defeated the Pierre Tropics 18-1 for the title.
In the 16U Division C championship game, the Hotshots defeated the Pierre Blue Bombers 13-3.
Held for three days in Harmodon and Sherman parks, the event included 179 teams.
Champions were crowned in three divisions across four age groups ranging from 10 and under to 18 and under. Teams participated in pool play games on Friday and Saturday, followed by a single-elimination bracket on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.