Isabel Jirsa

Pierre's Isabel Jirsa finished a team-best sixth in beam and 11th in floor during the Hub City Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday.

 Kerry Westover

Pierre wrestlers dominate RC invite

Pierre wrestling owned the Rapid City Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The boys and girls won their tournaments, scoring 196 and 223 team points, respectively.

Ryan Sheppick

Pierre's Ryan Sheppick placed a team-high sixth in bars with an 8.475.
Sophia Peschong

Caps goalie Sophia Peschong  saved 20-of-24 Rushmore shots on goal during Saturday's game at the Oahe Expo Center.
Alejandra Juarez

Stanley County's Alejandra dribbles the ball during Saturday's matchup with White River.
Morgan Hoffman

Stanley County's Morgan Hoffman with the ball while playing against White River on Saturday.
Kori Gabriel

Stanley County's Kori Gabriel ended with seven points, nine rebounds and four steals against White River on Saturday at Parkview Gym.

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

