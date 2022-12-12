Pierre wrestlers dominate RC invite
Pierre wrestling owned the Rapid City Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The boys and girls won their tournaments, scoring 196 and 223 team points, respectively.
For the boys, none of them won their division, but the Governors did enough to be crowned tournament champs.
Pierre’s best finish came in the 138-pound weight class, where Tristan Spencer placed second overall. Alex Oedekoven and Chance Carda ended in third place at 113 and 182, respectively.
On the girls side, Sydney Uhrig, Mary Mehlhaff, Marlee Shorter and Ciara McFarling won their respective divisions at 106, 170, 190 and 285.
Giana Stangeland (132) and Abbigail Lewis (142) also impressed, with both placing second.
Up next, Pierre will dual with Aberdeen Central on Tuesday at T.F. Riggs High School. The girls matches will begin at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.
SC wrestlers in Gregory tourney
On Saturday, Stanley County wrestling took part in the Burke/Gregory Tournament, where the Buffaloes finished eighth overall with 35 team points.
Spencer Sargent had the best outing for Stanley County, placing third in the 138-pound division. Landon Bame and Case Kolda both ended in fourth place at 126 and 170, respectively.
Up next, the Buffs will compete in the MVPCS Invitational on Saturday at Plankton High School with the start time yet to be determined.
Govs gymnasts at Hub City invite
Pierre gymnastics competed at the Hub City Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday, where the Governors placed fifth overall with 134.35 team points. O’Gorman won the event with a 146.15.
Pierre’s best success came when Ryan Sheppick and Isabel Jirsa finished sixth in the uneven bars and balance beam events, respectively. Jirsa also had a team-best 11th place in floor, scoring a 8.9.
In vault, Natalie Flottmeyer earned seventh after tallying a 9.05. Her teammate, KaCee Wilson, had the highest placement for the Govs in all-around, ending in 14th place with a 31.775.
Up next, Pierre will take part in the Jill McCormick Invitational in Mitchell on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
Capitals girls tie Rushmore
After falling to Mitchell in their home opener on Friday, the Oahe Capitals girls took a step in the right direction against Rushmore on Saturday.
Oahe tied with the Thunder, 4-4.
Following a scoreless first period in which they gave up a Rushmore goal, the Caps responded in a big way by scoring three goals in the second. Cameron Larson tallied the first for Oahe less than 30 seconds into action, thanks to assists by Brenna Ullmann and Katherine Reiss. Brylee Kafka scored the other two for the Caps.
With nearly a minute left, the Thunder (2-2-1) used a power play to tally its lone goal of the period. But Oahe answered with a power play score of its own just under five minutes into the third period. Ullmann was responsible for the goal and Aubrey Stewart the assist.
Unfortunately for the Caps (0-1-1), Rushmore’s Paige Zimiga spoiled the victory after scoring two goals in the final 12 minutes of play.
Oahe goalie Sophia Peschong ended her night by saving 20-of-24 Thunder shots on goal, and the Caps committed seven infractions for 12 penalty minutes.
Up next, Oahe will hit the road to face Aberdeen (5-0) on Friday at Odde Ice Arena at 8 p.m.
SC girls BB falls to White River
Stanley County’s girls basketball team lost their third-straight game to begin the season after falling to White River at home, 59-33.
Senior forward Kori Gabriel and junior forward Cadence Hand tied for a team-high in points with seven a piece. Gabriel also led the Buffaloes with nine rebounds and four steals. Stanley County picked White River’s pocket 15 times overall.
Junior guard Mattie Duffy had a solid day for the Buffs after tallying six points, five assists and three steals.
Offensively, the story was the same for Stanley County. The Buffs once again struggled to make shots, shooting 12-of-56 (21 percent) overall and 2-of-10 (20 percent) from behind the arc. SC also struggled at the free-throw line, going 7-of-17 (41 percent).
The Tigers (1-0) also outrebounded the Buffs, 41-26.
Up next, Stanley County hosts Winner (0-1) on Tuesday at Parkview Gym with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Pierre girls BB beats RC Stevens, Central
Similar to the boys, Pierre girls basketball opened its season with wins over Rapid City Stevens on Friday and RC Central on Saturday, with both games on the road.
In their 58-46 victory against Stevens, the Governors had three players score in double-figures. Senior guard Remington Price led Pierre with 15 points while junior guard tallied 13 and junior forward Reese Terwilliger 11.
Overall, the Govs shot 17-of-27 (63 percent) from the field and 4-of-19 (21 percent) from long-range, and they made 16-of-28 free throws (57 percent). Pierre also totaled 17 assists.
Defensively, the Govs were ferocious, as they grabbed 14 steals and forced 17 Raider turnovers overall.
The theme was similar for Pierre offensively versus Central. In their 62-35 win, the Govs once again had three players score in double-figures.
Terwilliger and senior Ayvrie Kaiser led Pierre with 15 points while Price scored 12.
Up next, the Govs will host Sturgis Brown on Friday at T.F. Riggs High School at 7 p.m.
Upcoming schedule
Tuesday
- SC girls basketball vs. Winner, Parkview Gym, 6:30 p.m. (boys 8 p.m.)
Wednesday
- Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Gym, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
- SC boys, girls basketball at Philip, JV girls begin at 2:30 p.m. with the JV boys and varsity teams to follow.
- Pierre boys wrestling at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
