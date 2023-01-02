Sports Roundup

SC boys fall to
Winner, Selby
After winning its first game of the season against Miller, Stanley County boys basketball has lost back-to-back matchups.
On Friday, the Buffaloes struggled in a 58-25 loss to Winner at Parkview Gym. Stanley County finished shooting 6-of-31 (19.4 percent) overall, including 2-of-9 (22.2 percent) from behind the arc.
Sophomore guard Kaden Montana led the Buffs with 11 points, and he tied junior forward Broch Zeeb with four rebounds. Montana made the most of his free-throw opportunities, shooting 7-of-8 (88 percent) from the charity stripe.
In the end, the difference was the second quarter, where Winner outscored Stanley County 22-4.
Saturday was a similar story for the Buffs in their 63-40 defeat to Herreid-Selby Area.
As a team, Stanley County shot 16-of-48 (33.3 percent) total and 5-of-14 (35.7 percent) from long-range. The Buffs also struggled from the free-throw line, going 3-of-11 (27.3 percent).
Zeeb led his team with 15 points and five rebounds while Montana dished a career-high six assists.
This time, the middle periods hurt Stanley County. The Wolverines outscored the Buffs 35-15 through the second and third quarters.
Up next, Stanley County will host Highmore-Harrold (3-1) on Tuesday at Parkview Gym at 8 p.m.
“Proud of the way our kids competed,” head coach Max Foth on his team’s loss to Herreid-Selby Area. “Outmatched against another physical, senior-led group. They battled for four quarters and never gave up. We will continue to learn what it takes to win at the varsity level. We will continue to work on our defense and rebounding. It will be fun to see this team grow with confidence as the season rolls on.”
Capitals girls
3-game recap
The Oahe Capitals girls played three home games over the weekend, beating Huron, 6-4, on Friday, and then losing to Brookings, 5-1, on Saturday and Sioux Falls, 3-0, on Sunday.
In their win over Huron, the Caps used a three-goal second period to carry Oahe to victory.
Six different Caps found the back of the net against the All Stars — Sara Bierne, Brenna Ullmann, Ava Lavinger, Katherine Reiss, Emily Nemec and Micah Buffalo. And that’s with Huron outshooting Oahe, 22-17.
The Caps went 0-for-4 on power plays while the All Stars finished 1-for-2. Oahe committed three infractions for six penalty minutes, compared to Huron’s four for eight minutes.
Caps goalie Sophia Peschong saved 18-of-22 (81.8 percent) shots on goal.
On Saturday, Oahe fell to Brookings after the Rangers scored two goals in the first and third periods.
Lavinger tallied the lone score for the Caps just over five minutes into the final period.
Brookings outshot Oahe 26-18 and also the upper hand in power plays. The Rangers ended 1-for-4 in those opportunities while Oahe struggled, going 0-for-4.
Both teams finished with four infractions for eight penalty minutes.
Caps goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm saved 21-of-26 (80.8 percent) shots on goal.
Sunday’s affair against Sioux Falls was a tough one for Oahe.
The Flyers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and then added another goal in the third. Sioux Falls outshot the Caps, 27-13.
Both teams struggled on power plays, with Oahe going 0-for-3 and the Flyers 0-for-2. The Caps ended the day with two infractions for four penalty minutes while Sioux Falls committed three for six minutes.
Stewart-Fromm saved 23-of-24 shots on goal while Peschong stopped 1-of-3 scoring attempts by the Flyers.
Buffs girls, Govs
boys BB scores
On Friday, Stanley County girls basketball picked up its first win of the season after defeating Herreid-Selby Area on the road, 48-44.
Pierre boys basketball also came out victorious away from home. The Governors beat Spearfish, 61-43, on Friday and then Sturgis Brown, 45-26, on Saturday.
Pierre HOF
New members of the T.F. Riggs Athletics Hall of Fame will be inducted during halftime of the boys basketball game on Saturday against Sioux Falls Washington at T.F. Riggs High School at 4 p.m.
Those to be honored are former Governor athletes DJ Prue and Kara (Kurth) Kuiper and coach Harvey “Skip” Kurth. For in-depth coverage, look in Jan. 11’s Capital Journal.
Upcoming schedule
Tuesday
- Pierre girls basketball vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln, Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- SC girls basketball vs. Highmore-Harrold, Parkview Gym, 6:30 p.m. (boys 8 p.m.)
Wednesday
- Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Gym, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Pierre, SC gymnastics at Aberdeen Central, varsity triangular, 5 p.m.
- SC girls basketball at McLaughlin, 6:30 p.m. (boys 8 p.m.)
- Pierre boys basketball at SF Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Friday
- Pierre boys, SC wrestling at Mid-Dakota Monster, Lyman High School, 11 a.m.
- Pierre girls wrestling vs. Harrisburg, Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
