High School Boys golf Pierre Invitational at Hillsview Golf Course on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m.
The Stanley County girls JV and varsity volleyball teams play Highmore-Harrold at Parkview Gym on Tuesday beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Governors varsity girls soccer will play on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The JV boys team will play at 4 p.m. The JV girls will play at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys team will also play at 6 p.m. All of Tuesday's Governors soccer games are at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer complex and against Aberdeen Central.
The Governors varsity girls volleyball team will play Watertown at T.F. Riggs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Pierre girls tennis team will travel west to face Brandon Valley on Thursday at Sioux Park in Rapid City at 2 p.m. At home, the varsity girls soccer will host Sturgis at the PILC at 4 p.m. Following the conclusion of that game, the varsity boys team will play Sturgis at 6 p.m. The JV girls will play at 6 p.m. and the JV boys will play at 4 p.m., both at PILC against Sturgis.
Statewide HS
football scores
Friday
Aberdeen Roncalli 38, Groton Area 0
Alcester-Hudson 48, Centerville 8
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 44, Baltic 0
Canistota 43, Irene-Wakonda 28
Castlewood 20, DeSmet 14
Chester 34, Garretson 17
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Waverly-South Shore 20
Deubrook 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Deuel 14, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 51, Parker 0
Hamlin 42, Florence/Henry 6
Howard 20, Hanson 12
Leola/Frederick 50, Langford 0
McCook Central/Montrose 20, Flandreau 7
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 23, Wagner 14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 37, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 8
Parkston 36, Kimball/White Lake 8
Potter County 54, Newell 28
Rapid City Christian 36, Lead-Deadwood 30, 3OT
Sully Buttes 16, Stanley County 6
Timber Lake 23, Lemmon/McIntosh 0
Warner 50, North Central Co-Op 0
Winner 48, Tri-Valley 12
Wolsey-Wessington 66, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 14
