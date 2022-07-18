Sports Roundup

Stalley places first in division championship
Jennifer Stalley placed first in her division during the South Dakota Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur Championships on Saturday and Sunday at Arrowhead in Rapid City.
Competing in the Women’s Senior Championship division, Stalley scored an 83 on the first day and 80 on the second day and finished seven points ahead of the second-place finisher Aberdeen resident Colette Quam.
Post 8 13U Teeners sweep Aberdeen
Pierre Post 8 13U Teeners swept Aberdeen 11-0 and 9-8 on Sunday, improving their record to 26-8-1.
In game one, Cooper Terwilliger gave up three hits for Pierre, walked three and struck out six during five innings.
Post 8 scored nine runs in the first inning. Terwilliger, Hudson Stoeser, Parker O’Bryan, Brad Lowery, Aiden Bass and Carter Schiefelbein all had RBIs that inning. Stoeser drove in a run on a double.
Stoeser and Schiefelbein each collected two hits in the game.
In game two, Post 8 edged Aberdeen by one run after a walk-off single at the end of the game. Post 8 trailed 8-7 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Sutton Sonnenschein singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs.
Will Danburg took the win for Pierre, surrendering six runs on five hits over five and one-third innings and striking out eight. Sonnenschein threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.
Pierre tallied 12 hits with Schiefelbein, Sonnenschein and Danburg picking up multiple hits. Schiefelbein went 3-for-4 at the plate, including a double. Sonnenschein and Danburg also each had a double.
Post 8 16U defeats Onida
Pierre Post 8 16U defeated Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners 11-7 on Friday.
Pierre opened with an early lead in the second inning, scoring one run. Post 8 took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth inning.
Onida tallied three runs in the seventh inning. The offensive onslaught was led by Jesse Schall, Dwight Kinney and Landon Hepker, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Pierre scored four runs in the fifth inning.
Pierre scattered 13 hits and eight stolen bases in the game — two players stole more than one base.
Onida’s Wittler tallies four hits in Sunday win
Marshall Wittler was in the zone on Sunday, tallying four hits and leading Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners to a 15-5 win over Wessington Springs.
Wittler singled twice in the first and once in the second and fourth.
Thomas Farries got the start for Onida. The ace allowed three hits and four runs over three innings, striking out four.
Post 79 tallied 18 hits in the game. Dwight Kinney, Wittler, Farries, Landon Hepker and Jesse Schall each racked up multiple hits for Onida. Kinney collected four hits.
Onida didn’t commit any errors.
Zach Farries led Onida with two stolen bases.
BankWest team wins Saturday golf tournament
The team from BankWest won the 9th annual Kiwanis-Delta Dental Golf Tournament on Saturday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
Team members Brody Maier, Erin Auble, Brook Varty and Ty Kinneberg posted a score of 17-under par 55 in the scramble to edge out Pierre Dental Clinic, Reinke Gray Wealth Management and Brakke Financial, who each had a 57.
Playing for Pierre Dental Clinic were Monty Bechtold, Boyd Conzemius, Rob Wylie and Brent Dykstra; for Reinke Gray were Scott Neu, Cory Berg, Jared Fodness and Sam Naasz; and for Brakke Financial were Matt Brakke, Will Mortenson, Ben Moennig and Shuree Mortenson.
Twenty-one teams competed.
Proceeds from the tournament help Kiwanis support local youth activities.
