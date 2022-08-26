The Govs boys varsity soccer team had a good night against Sturgis during their Thursday game at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Complex, leaving the field with a 3-0 win.
There was plenty of action in the midfield and near both teams’ goals, but Govs offensive pressure proved successful, putting two in the net before halftime.
After halftime, the action remained spread throughout the field, with both teams jockeying for the ball. But the Govs were able to kick one more in the net, sealing the 3-0 win.
The Gov boys varsity team will play Watertown on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for their next away game.
Statewide Thursday HS football scores
(AP)
Crow Creek def. Takini, forfeit
Lower Brule 40, Tiospa Zina Tribal 8
McLaughlin 50, St. Francis Indian 0
Winnebago, Neb. 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 6
Pierre, Stanley County sports
Saturday will be another busy day for Governor athletics. Govs girls tennis starts the day with a morning matchup against Rapid City Central at Sioux Park at 8 a.m. Govs competitive cheer and dance starts its season off in an invitational event on the road against Aberdeen Central at 10 a.m.
In the afternoon, Govs girls varsity volleyball will play Rapid City Central in Pierre at 2 p.m. And the Govs football team wraps up the weekend by hosting its first game of the season against Aberdeen Central at 7 p.m.
The boys golf team travels to play the Golden Eagles at Aberdeen Lee Park Golf Course on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Govs varsity girls soccer then plays Watertown at the Watertown Anza Athletic Complex at 4 p.m., followed by the boys at 6 p.m. And the competitive cheer and dance team faces Watertown at an invitational event at Watertown High School Arena at 5 p.m.
In Fort Pierre, the Stanley County girls volleyball team will compete in a triangular event against multiple schools on Saturday at Wall High School at 2 p.m.
AAU Wrestling will hold an open mat event on Sunday in the balcony of Parkview Gymnasium from 6-8 p.m.
Buffs girls volleyball then travels to Chamberlain on Tuesday to face the Cubs at 6:30 p.m.
