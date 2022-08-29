Sports roundup

Buffs football falls
to De Smet 36-7
Friday was a rough night for the Stanley County Buffaloes.
They lost to De Smet on the road, 36-7, and Stanley County didn’t score until the fourth quarter.
The Buffs (0-2) rushed for 158 yards, and quarterback Broch Zeeb completed five of his 13 passes for 56 yards. The team’s lone score came on a 40-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Cash Richardson.
But the Bulldogs’ offense was more efficient.
De Smet (1-1) rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns, and they threw for 65 yards and two scores. The Bulldogs also scored on special teams, by way of a punt return for a touchdown.
“That is a really good football team we played,” head coach Max Foth said. “They block well, run well and, overall, play really physical. It was good for our young football team to see just where we want to be by the end of the season. It was a great learning experience for our players. They played hard, showed good character when things weren’t going well and kept battling. We’ll get better each week.”
Up next, Stanley County travels back home to face Dupree (0-2) at Ole Williamson Field on Friday at 7 p.m.
Govs golf places 7th
in Boys Huron Invite
The Pierre boys golf team competed in the Boys Huron Invitational at the Broadland Creek Golf Course on Friday.
The Govs finished in seventh place with a team score of 339. O’Gorman won the event with a score of 303.
Pierre’s Nick Bothun and Harrisburg’s Charlie Swift tied for 19th place, both scoring an 82.
Sawyer Sonnenschein tied with four other golfers for 21st place for the Govs. He finished with an 83 on the day.
Lincoln Houska tied for 32nd place, Jack Bartlett for 39th, Luke Olson for 47th, and Charlie Simpson secured the 59th spot for Pierre.
They shot an 86, 88, 90 and 96, respectively.
Upcoming schedule
for Buffs, Govs sports
Pierre boys golf starts the week off with an invite against Aberdeen Central at Aberdeen Lee Park Golf Course on Tuesday at 10 a.m. A few hours later, the girls soccer team plays Watertown at the Anza Athletic Complex at 4 p.m., followed by the boys at 6 p.m. In between those two games is Pierre’s competitive cheer/dance invite against Watertown at the Watertown High School Arena at 5 p.m.
Stanley County will also be in action on Tuesday. The girls volleyball team faces Chamberlain at Chamberlain High School at 6:30 p.m.
Both schools will be idle on Wednesday with no scheduled games, but AAU Wrestling will have an open-mat event at the Parkview Gymnasium from 6-8 p.m.
Pierre girls soccer will resume action on Thursday when it faces Mitchell at the PILC Soccer Complex at 4 p.m., followed by the boys at 6 p.m. Later, the girls volleyball team will travel to play Douglas-Box Elder at Douglas High School at 6:30 p.m.
