Football rundown
The high school football season officially kicked off on Friday, as a number of central South Dakota teams were in action.
Lyman 36, Jones County 16
In Presho, Lyman defeated Jones County behind a dominant performance on the ground. The Raiders racked up 334 yards rushing against the Coyotes.
Lyman senior running back Kellen Griffith had a team-high 23 carries for 125 yards and a team-best four touchdowns. Raiders senior tailback Rory McManus added 14 carries for a team-high 146 yards.
Lyman junior quarterback Brayden Oldenkamp finished his evening 2-of-3 passing for 10 yards. He threw a touchdown to sophomore running back Conway Collins.
Defensively, Griffith led the Raiders with eight total tackles and recorded a sack. Senior defensive end Easton Robbins tallied a team-best 1.5 sacks to go along with his four total tackles.
For Jones County, senior quarterback Kaden Kinsley completed 6 of 17 passes for 123 yards. His lone touchdown toss was to senior tight end Jett Nix, who had two receptions for 56 yards.
Coyotes sophomore safety Bryer Kinsley led the way with 10 total tackles. Senior defensive end Cooper Feddersen had a team-high one sack to go along with his 8.5 total tackles. He also returned a kickoff 78 yards to the house.
Up next, Lyman hosts New Underwood (0-1), and Jones County welcomes Sunshine Bible Academy (0-1). Both games will take place Friday at 7 p.m.
Wagner 39, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 28
Miller/Highmore-Harrold (MHH) traveled to Wagner High School in Week 1 and went home with an 11-point loss to the Red Raiders.
Rustlers sophomore quarterback Derek Brueggeman completed 12 of 22 passes for 185 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Sophomore tight end Isaak Hunter had himself a day, catching two of Brueggeman’s touchdown tosses. Hunter finished with four receptions for 48 yards. MHH junior running back had a team-high five receptions for 88 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, senior linebacker Colby Harrell racked up a team-best 7.5 total tackles. He also recovered a fumble and returned it 62 yards for a touchdown.
Up next, the Rustlers play Mount Vernon/Plankinton (0-1) on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
Girls tennis team splits four matches
The Pierre girls tennis team split its four recent matches. The Governors (3-5) lost to Harrisburg (6-3) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (8-1) on Friday but rebounded with wins against SF Washington (7-2) and SF Roosevelt (9-0) on Saturday.
Against the Warriors, Pierre won five of its six singles and two of its three doubles matches.
Up next, the Govs face Brandon Valley (3-2) Thursday at the Sioux Park Complex at 2 p.m.
Skyler Volmer commits to UND
Lyman’s Skyler Volmer announced Saturday her pledge to the University of North Dakota to play women’s basketball.
“I’m excited to announce that I’ve verbally committed to further my academic and athletic careers at the University of North Dakota,” Volmer said via X, formerly known as Twitter. “Go Hawks!!”
The senior guard averaged 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists last year and made Third Team All-State in Class B.
Pierre games postponed
On Tuesday morning, three Pierre events were postponed because of extreme heat.
The Governors boys and girls soccer games were scheduled to play Aberdeen Central at the Gene Brownwell Complex on Tuesday evening, and the Pierre volleyball team was set to face Watertown at Watertown Civic Arena later that night.
But temperatures were expected to reach triple digits in Aberdeen, and Watertown Civic Arena had already reached temperatures of 95-plus degrees, T.F. Riggs High School Athletic Director Brian Moser told the Capital Journal via email.
Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in Aberdeen put both Aberdeen and Watertown under “Excessive Heat Warnings.”
Make-up dates for these events have yet to be determined.
Upcoming schedule
Thursday
- Pierre girls tennis at Brandon Valley, Sioux Park Complex, 2 p.m.
- Pierre girls soccer at Sturgis Brown, Woodle Field, 4 p.m. (boys 6 p.m.)
Friday
- Pierre girls tennis at RC Invite, Parkview Tennis Courts, 8 a.m.
- Pierre, SC cross country at Pierre Invite, Steamboat Park, 10 a.m.
- Pierre boys golf at Huron Invitational, Broadland Creek Golf Course, 10 a.m.
- Pierre volleyball at Rapid City Stevens, 7 p.m.
- Pierre football at Aberdeen Central, 7 p.m.
- SC football vs. De Smet, Ole Williamson Field, 7 p.m.
