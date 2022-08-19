Sports Roundup

After Day 1 at the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite on Lake Oahe in Mobridge on Thursday, Brandon Card led all anglers with a bag weight of 21 pounds, 10 ounces.
In second is Drew Cook with a bag of 20 pounds, six ounces, and right behind him is Patrick Walters with 20 pounds, five ounces.
The biggest catch of the day came from Brandon Cobb, weighing in at five pounds, 12 ounces. Cobb received a $1,000 award for the fish and is currently sitting in eighth place with a bag of 18 pounds, 13 ounces. Each participant caught a total of five fish.
On Friday, all 90 anglers will set out from the Indian Creek Recreation Area at 7 a.m. and return to weigh-in their catches at the Walleye Up Statue at 3 p.m. Following the results, only 47 anglers will remain. The Top 10 will then battle for a first-place reward of $100,000 on Sunday.
Pierre, Stanley County Sports
The Pierre girls tennis team will play two matches on Saturday at the Sioux Falls Invite at Sioux Falls Washington High School. The Governors will face Washington at 9 a.m. and Sioux Falls Roosevelt at noon.
Tuesday will be a very busy day for Pierre’s sports teams. The boys golf team starts things off, facing a total of 17 teams at the Pierre Invite at Pierre Hillsview Golf Course. The event starts at 10 a.m.
Later in the afternoon, girls soccer hosts Aberdeen Central at the PILC Soccer Complex at 4 p.m., followed by the boys at 6 p.m. Soon after, girls volleyball will host its first match of the season against Watertown at 7 p.m.
In Fort Pierre, the Stanley County Shooting Sports team will have a team fundraiser on Sunday at Willow Creek Wildlife from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. AAU Wrestling will then have another Open Mat event in the balcony of Stanley County’s Parkview Gymnasium from 6-8 p.m.
The girls volleyball team will host its first match of the season against Highmore-Harrold on Tuesday at Parkview Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.
