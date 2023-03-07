Youth bowling league results
Pierre Youth Bowling’s Major Division concluded its 21st week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
Gavin Colson led the boys with high-game and high-series scores of 237 and 679, respectively. Chace Humphrey, Johnathon Neuharth, Ryker Edson, Karsten Withers, Brennen Boyle, Ty Hoffman and Dalton Flaaen tallied the top high-series marks for their individual squads.
They bowled 480, 581, 483, 539, 484, 393 and 416, respectively.
For the girls, Jesalyn Zimmerman recorded the best high-game score (227) while Emily Kringel had the top high-series result (598). Hailee Longbrake bowled a team-best series score of 466.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now through April. On Saturdays, the majors, kids ages 12 and up, start bowling at noon while the minors, ages 5-11, begin at 10 a.m.
Govs wrestlers earn All-ESD honors
The 2023 Eastern South Dakota Athletic Conference Boys Wrestling All-Conference Team was revealed in a press release on Monday, and seven Pierre Governors made the cut.
Freshman Alex Oedekoven (113), junior Tristan Spencer (138), senior Deegan Houska (160), junior Trey Lewis (170), junior Chance Carda (182), sophomore Elijah Boutchee (220) and senior Joshua Rydberg (285) received All-ESD honors.
The ESD team standings were also released, and Pierre ended up second with a 7-1 record. Brandon Valley secured first-place at 8-0.
While no Girls Wrestling All-Conference Team was voted on, Pierre won the ESD Tournament at Mitchell on Feb. 14 by scoring 152 team points, and the nine Govs that placed in the top-three of their weight classes, essentially, earned the same honor as the boys, according to the same press release.
Eighth-grader Shaylee Speck (106), seventh-grader Lexie Hillmer (113), freshman Kezrey Benning (120), sophomore Dani Ringstmeyer (126), eighth-grader Abbigail Lewis (142), senior Hattie Baldwin (154), sophomore Ireland Templeton (170), senior Marlee Shorter (190) and sophomore Ciara McFarling (285) are those female wrestlers mentioned above.
Govs hoopers make All-ESD teams
Also on Monday, the 2023 Eastern South Dakota Athletic Conference Boys and Girls Basketball All-Conference Teams were released, and Pierre saw two of its players in each.
For the boys, Governors senior guard Lincoln Kienholz and senior forward Jackson Edman earned All-ESD honors. Both received this same recognition last season.
In the ESD team standings, Pierre tied Harrisburg for fourth with a record of 4-4. Mitchell (7-1) took home the conference title.
On the girls side, senior guard Remington Price and junior forward Reese Terwilliger made the cut for the Govs. Price, who surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season, made the All-ESD team last year.
Pierre also tied Brandon Valley for first-place in the conference standings at 7-1, giving the Govs a share of the ESD title.
OFC boys win in Rapid City
On Mar. 3-5, the U10 Oahe Futbol Club Boys Soccer Team won the silver division of the Presidents Cup Indoor Tournament in Rapid City.
In their final indoor tournament of the season, OFC beat Black Hills Rapids, 8-0, Spearfish, 7-1, Sturgis, 5-4, and then Gillette, 5-1, in the championship game.
CSDSC competes in Omaha
The Central South Dakota Skating Club (CSDSC) saw two of its skaters perform in the Omaha (NE) Winter Festival on Feb. 23-24.
Kylianne Vermudson placed first in Preliminary Emotional and fourth in Character Performance and Girls Free Skate.
Also in Preliminary, her teammate, Suttyn Phelps, finished second in Lyrical Pop and then fourth in Emotional and Girls Free Skate.
SDAHA job opening
The South Dakota Amaetur Hockey Association (SDAHA) is looking for someone to fill its goalie development coordinator position.
The job duties include “goalie coach education, participate in state/district development camps and any other goalie development activities.”
If interested in applying or for further information, please contact Northern Plains District Goalie Coach-in-Chief Eric Woodbeck at eric.woodbeck@k12.nd.us.
Upcoming schedule
Wednesday
- Pierre Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Gym, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Pierre girls basketball vs. Rapid City Stevens, SDHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament, Sanford Pentagon, 5 p.m.
Friday
- Oahe Capitals boys vs. Sioux Falls 2, SDAHA Boys State Tournament, Larson Ice Center, 9 a.m.
- Pierre girls basketball, SDHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament, Sanford Pentagon, opponent and time TBD
- Pierre swimming at Speedo Sectional Meet, West Fargo, time TBD
