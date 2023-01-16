Govs girls win Harrisburg tourney
Pierre girls wrestling dominated the Harrisburg Girls Tournament on Friday, placing first with 218 team points. Behind the Governors was Canton with 157.5 points.
Pierre saw eight of its wrestlers finish in the top-three of their respective weight classes, including three individual champions — Gianna Stangeland at 132, Hattie Baldwin 154 and Ciara McFarling 285.
Stangeland and McFarling won their divisions by way of a pin while Baldwin secured her title with an 8-3 decision.
Two more Govs made it to the championship round but came up just short — Dani Ringstmeyer and Marlee Shorter.
Up next, Pierre will dual with Yankton and Huron on Thursday at Yankton High School at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.
Govs boys place 2nd at Jerry Opbroek
The Pierre boys wrestling came close to becoming the team champion of the Jerry Opbroek tournament in Mitchell on Saturday. The Governors finished second with 191 team points while Sturgis Brown won the event with 199.5 points.
But Pierre did walk away with four individual champions — Tristan Spencer in the 138-pound division, Jaxon Ducheneaux at 145, Deegan Houska 160 and Joshua Rydberg 285. Spencer, Ducheneaux and Rydberg secured their titles by decision while Houska pinned Rapid City Stevens’ Graydon Bakke with 48 seconds left in the third period.
Three more Govs had impressive outings as well. Alex Oedekoven, Chance Carda, Gavin Stotts and Elijah Boutchee all placed in the top-three of their divisions — 113, 182, 195 and 220, respectively.
Up next, Pierre will dual with Yankton and Huron on Thursday at Yankton High School after the girls’ matches.
SC, SB wrestlers at Battler Invitational
Stanley County and Sully Buttes wrestlers competed in the Battler Invitational on Saturday in Gettysburg, with the Buffaloes placing fourth with 109 team points and the Chargers 18th with 22.5 points.
For Stanley County, seven of its nine wrestlers ended up placing, and Chase Hanson won the lone individual title for the Buffs in the 126-pound division. Hanson pinned his opponent with 37 seconds left in the second period.
His teammate, Colton Brady, also had a solid day, finishing second at 152.
Sully Buttes had one of its three wrestlers place after Lucas Yellowhawk ended three spots behind Brady in fifth.
Up next, the Buffs will partake in the Winner Invitational on Saturday at the Winner Armory, with the start time yet to be determined.
SC gymnasts at Madison invite
On Saturday, Stanley County gymnastics participated in the Linda Collignon Varsity Gymnastic Invite in Madison, where the Buffaloes finished 11th overall with 116.65 team points while Chamberlain won the event with 133.85 points.
Addy Deal shined for Stanley County after placing a team-high 15th in beam and 31st in floor and 30th in all-around, scoring a 7.7, 8.075 and 29.475, respectively.
In bars, Timber Hanson finished 38th following a score of 6.725, and Elena Hebb tied for 27th in vault with an 8.3.
Up next, the Buffs will host the SC Quad on Friday at Rise Gymnastics at 5:30 p.m.
Buffs boys play in JC invite
After losing to Philip, 87-37, on Monday, Stanley County boys basketball competed in the Jones County Invitational, where the Buffs played three teams in three days.
On Thursday, Stanley County fell to Jones County, 51-43. The Buffs shot 17-of-56 (30 percent) overall, 3-of-21 (14 percent) from three-point range and 6-of-11 (55 percent) at the charity stripe versus the Coyotes (4-5).
Junior forward Broch Zeeb led the Buffs with 17 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Kaden Montana pitched in with 13 points while freshman guard Paxton Deal grabbed a team-high four steals.
Stanley County’s losing streak moved to eight games after losing to Kadoka Area (3-5) on Friday, 35-26.
The Buffs finished shooting 10-of-42 (24 percent) overall, 1-of-15 (seven percent) behind the arc and 5-of-13 (39 percent) at the free-throw line.
Zeeb led Stanley County with 10 points and 10 rebounds while freshman guard Brendon Bothwell tallied a team-high four steals.
On Saturday, the Buffs (2-8) wrapped their time at the JC invite on a high note after winning their second game of the season versus Bennett County (0-6), defeating the Warriors, 48-20.
Stanley County outscored Bennett County 27-2 in the first quarter and led 40-12 at halftime.
Along with a season-low 14 turnovers, the Buffs shot 15-of-45 (33 percent) overall, 4-of-13 (31 percent) from long-range and 14-of-26 (54 percent) at the charity stripe.
Zeeb, once again, led his team in points with 11, and he tied freshman forward Q Bourne with five rebounds. Deal and Bothwell grabbed four steals each.
“Very proud of our team,” Stanley County head coach Max Foth said. “They did a great job, defensively, and had the confidence to knock down some open shots. Hopefully, this weekend was a big step forward for our defense and builds the confidence in our young team.”
Up next, the Buffs will play at Sully Buttes (0-6) on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.
Caps girls lose to Brookings
The Oahe Capitals girls suffered their third consecutive loss after falling to Brookings on Sunday, 4-1.
Brylee Kafka scored the lone goal for Oahe (1-5-1) with just over 4.5 minutes into the second period.
As a team, the Caps finished with 12 shots on goal, compared to the Rangers’ 43. Brookings also went 2-for-6 on power plays while Oahe had none. The Caps committed six infractions for 12 penalty minutes, and the Rangers had zero.
Oahe goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm finished her day with saving 39-of-43 (90.7 percent) shots on goal.
Up next, the Caps will play Mitchell (6-4) on the road at Toshiba (North) Rink at 4 p.m.
Upcoming schedule
Wednesday
- Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Gym, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Pierre boys, girls wrestling vs. Yankton, Yankton High School, 5 p.m.
- Pierre boys, girls wrestling vs. Huron, Yankton High School, 6 p.m.
- SC girls basketball vs. Sully Buttes, Parkview Gym, 6:30 p.m.
- Pierre girls basketball vs. Brandon Valley, T.F. Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- Pierre boys basketball at Brandon Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday
- Pierre girls wrestling in Pierre Invitational, Riggs High School, 4 p.m.
- SC gymnastics in SC Quad, Rise Gymnastics, 5:30 p.m.
- Caps boys at Sioux Falls 2, 8:15 p.m.
