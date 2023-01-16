Govs girls win Harrisburg tourney

Pierre girls wrestling dominated the Harrisburg Girls Tournament on Friday, placing first with 218 team points. Behind the Governors was Canton with 157.5 points.

Austin Nicholson

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

