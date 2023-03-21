Youth bowling league results
Pierre Youth Bowling’s Major Division concluded its 23rd week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
Gavin Colson led the boys with high-game and series scores of 238 and 610, respectively. Jamie Ogan, Johnathon Neuharth, Ryker Edson, Karsten Withers, Brennen Boyle, Ty Hoffman and Dalton Flaaen tallied the top high-series results for their individual teams.
They bowled 479, 553, 400, 524, 481, 410 and 428, respectively.
For the girls, Hailee Longbrake had the best high-game mark of 209 while Emily Kringel bowled the top high-series score of 564. Longbrake also finished with a high-series result of 556 — a team-best.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now through April. On Saturdays, the majors, kids ages 12 and up, start bowling at noon while the minors, ages 5-11, begin at 10 a.m.
Kienholz wins Spirit of Su
Pierre boys basketball senior guard Lincoln Kienholz won the Spirit of Su Award during halftime of the SDHSAA Class AA Boys State Basketball Tournament Championship Game on Saturday between No. 3 Mitchell and No. 4 Yankton.
According to the South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s website, the honor “is given to one senior basketball player who ‘recognizes excellence in academics, athletics, leadership and community service.’”
Along with this award, Kienholz was also named to the Class AA All-Tournament Team as well as Governors senior forward Jackson Edman. The Ohio State University football signee averaged 16 points, 6.7 rebounds, three assists and 1.3 blocks at the state tournament.
No. 6 seed Pierre captured the tournament’s consolation championship and secured fifth place after defeating No. 9 Harrisburg, 68-67, in double-overtime on Saturday at The Monument.
Wrestlers capture national championships
A number of Pierre wrestlers competed in The Black Hills Nationals & AAU World Folkstyle Wrestling Championship held on Friday-Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish, and two brought titles back to the capital city.
Jayce Jensen won the Boys Tot 55 Division after pinning Creed Benson of Lemmon/McIntosh one minute and 33 seconds into the second period.
In the Boys High School 195-pound Division, Chance Carda defeated unaffiliated Jaxon Morrison by a 12-7 decision in the championship match.
Upcoming schedule
Wednesday
- Pierre Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Gym, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Friday
- Pierre boys tennis at West River Invite, Parkview Tennis Courts, Rapid City, 9 a.m.
