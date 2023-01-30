Benjamin Heisler

Benjamin Heisler led the Govs with 19 points and 13 rebounds versus Sioux Falls O'Gorman on Friday at T.F. Riggs High School. Pierre fell to the Knights, 68-64.

 Tom Plooster

Govs boys dominate

Brookings invite

Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz tallied a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double against Harrisburg on Saturday at T.F. Riggs High School. The Govs beat the Tigers, 80-60.
Brylee Kafka

Oahe's Brylee Kafka scored all four goals in the Capitals' shutout win over Sioux Center on Sunday at the Oahe Expo Center.
Jonathan Lyons

Oahe's Jonathan Lyons with the puck. The Capitals beat the Bucks, 8-2, on Saturday and, 6-1, on Sunday in Yankton.

