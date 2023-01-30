Govs boys dominate
Brookings invite
The Pierre boys wrestling team cruised their way to winning the Les Tlustos-Brookings Invitational on Saturday after scoring 287.5 team points. The next closest was West Central with 172.5 points.
A total of 14 Governors placed, and nine finished in the top-three of their respective weight classes, including seven division winners.
Lincoln Schoenhard (120), Tristan Spencer (138), Deegan Houska (160), Trey Lewis (170), Chance Cards (182), Gavin Stotts (195) and Joshua Rydberg (225) all placed first for Pierre.
Up next, the Govs will dual with Mitchell on Friday at Mitchell High School at 7 p.m.
Govs girls win
Lee Wolf invite
Pierre girls wrestling won the Girls Lee Wolf Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday, scoring 224.5 team points.
Overall, 12 Governors placed, with nine finishing in the top-three of their respective divisions and five walking away as individual champions.
Sydney Uhrig (106), Gianna Stangeland (132), Abbigail Lewis (142), Hattie Baldwin (154) and Ciara McFarling (285) all ended in first place for Pierre. Uhrig and McFarling pinned their opponents in the championship round while Stangeland, Lewis and Baldwin all won by decision.
Up next, the Govs will compete in a varsity quad on Friday at Canton High School at 5:30 p.m.
Pierre gymnasts
win home triangular
The Pierre gymnastics team hosted the Pierre Triangular on Saturday at the Pierre Administration Building, and the Governors won the event after tallying 136.95 team points.
Nevaeh Karber shined for the Govs after placing first in the bars, beam and all-around events, scoring 8.90, 9.15 and 34.20, respectively. In vault, Ryen Sheppick finished atop of the standings after tallying a 9.0. Isabel Jirsa won the floor event with an 8.650.
Up next, Pierre will host the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet on Saturday at T.F. Riggs High School at noon.
SC gymnasts
in Hot Springs
Stanley County gymnastics competed in the Hot Springs Quad Pink Meet on Thursday, with the Buffaloes placing third overall with 120.35 team points.
Addy Deal shined for Stanley County after finishing a team-high fourth in floor and fifth in vault, scoring 8.3 and 8.7, respectively. She also tied Rachel Nemec for sixth place in all-around with a 29.8.
In bars, Elena Hebb placed seventh after tallying a 6.6. Nemec ended in fifth place on the balance beam, scoring a 7.95.
Up next, the Buffs will compete in the Region 2A State Qualifier Meet at Wagner High School at 5 p.m.
Govs girls beat
SF O’Gorman
On Friday, the Pierre girls basketball team picked up an impressive road win over defending Class AA state champion O’Gorman, 57-46.
And the Governors (10-2) did so without shooting it particularly well, going just 19-of-54 (35.2 percent) overall and 10-of-31 (32.3 percent) behind the arc. Pierre also made 9-of-11 (81.8 percent) of its free-throws.
Senior guard Remington Price led all scorers with 22 points and made 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) of her three-point attempts. Senior guard Sydney Tedrow pitched in with 15.
Junior forward Reese Terwilliger also played well, scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds. Junior guard Ryann Barry tallied a team-high seven assists and four steals.
Up next, Pierre will travel to Harrisburg (10-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Govs boys split
Knights, Tigers games
Pierre boys basketball split two games when it played Sioux Falls O’Gorman on Friday and Harrisburg on Saturday at T.F. Riggs High School. The Governors fell to the Knights, 68-64, but bounced back to beat the Tigers, 80-60.
Against O’Gorman, Pierre shot 23-of-61 (37.7 percent) overall, 7-of-23 (30.4 percent) from three-point range and 11-of-20 (55 percent) at the charity stripe.
Senior forward Benjamin Heisler led the Govs with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Senior guard Lincoln Kienholz added 14 points and nine boards and senior forward Jackson Edman 11 and six, along with a team-high two blocks.
On Saturday, Pierre (8-5) shot the ball substantially better, going 30-of-46 (65.2 percent) overall, 11-of-17 (64.7 percent) behind the arc and 9-of-10 (90 percent) at the free-throw line.
Kienholz shined for the Govs after notching a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double. Heisler pitched in with 18 points.
Edman also played well, tallying 11 points and a team-best seven assists. Senior guard Brecken Krueger added 11 points.
Up next, Pierre will travel to Yankton (5-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Buffs girls
top Braves
The Stanley County girls basketball team continues building on one of the program’s best seasons in quite some time, as the Buffaloes beat Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on the road, 45-33, on Saturday.
Stanley County shot 17-of-56 (30.4 percent) overall, 2-of-14 (14.3 percent) from three-point range and 9-of-16 (56.2 percent) at the charity stripe.
Sophomore guard Morgan Hoffman shined for the Buffs after scoring a season-high 24 points and tallying a team-best three steals. Sophomore forward Kaysen Magee grabbed 13 rebounds along with her six points.
Stanley County now stands at 6-10 on the season. That’s as many wins as the Buffs have had in the last four seasons combined and the most since 2013-14 when they finished 8-17.
Up next, Stanley County will look to keep the magic going when it hosts Todd County (8-4) on Tuesday at Parkview Gym at 6:30 p.m.
Caps girls extend
win streak vs SC
On Sunday, the Oahe Capitals girls shut out Sioux Center, 4-0, extending their winning streak to four games — Oahe’s longest since the 2016-17 season when it won six straight.
Brylee Kafka shined once again for the Caps (5-6-1), as she scored all four goals. She tallied one in the first period, another in the second and two more in the third.
Over her last three games, Kafka has scored seven of the team’s 10 goals.
Against the Storm, Oahe finished with 31 shots on goal compared to the Sioux Center’s 18. Neither team recorded a power play or penalty.
After her teammate Sophia Peschong shut down the Storm between the pipes on Saturday, goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm did so this time for the Caps on Sunday.
Up next, the Caps will host Watertown (1-12) on Saturday for the Oahe Hockey Association’s “Pink the Rink” at the Oahe Expo Center at 2:30 p.m.
Oahe boys
sweep Yankton
The Oahe Capitals boys hockey team swept Yankton over the weekend, beating the Bucks on the road — 8-2 on Saturday, and 6-1 on Sunday.
Eight different Capitals found the back of the net versus Yankton on Saturday — Aidan Dozark, Andrew Coughlin, Andre Carbonneau, Dylan Dodson, Barret Schweitzer, Jarron Beck, Devin Dodson and Carter Gordon. Oahe scored two goals in the first period, three in the second and three more in the third.
The Caps finished with 56 shots on goal compared to Yankton’s 23 and went 3-for-9 (33.3 percent) on power plays. The Bucks committed nine infractions for 26 penalty minutes while Oahe had two for four minutes.
Caps goalie Colin Lee ended his night saving 21-of-23 (91.3 percent) shots on goal.
On Sunday, Beck and Dodson scored two goals while Gordon and Ashton Griese pitched in with one each. Oahe tallied four of its scores in the first period and then added one in the second and third periods.
The Caps finished with 44 shots on goal versus Yankton’s 19 and went 2-for-6 (33.3 percent) on power plays. Both teams played a little chippy, as Oahe committed eight infractions for 24 penalty minutes and Yankton six for 20 minutes.
For Lee, he ended up saving 18-of-19 (94.7 percent) shots on goal.
The Caps (11-2) have now won five consecutive games — the most since 2020-21 when they began that season with nine-straight wins.
Up next, Oahe will host Sioux Falls 1 (12-0) on Friday at the Oahe Expo Center at 8 p.m.
Upcoming schedule
Wednesday
- Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Gym, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Pierre boys basketball at Yankton, 7 p.m.
- SC boys basketball vs. Chamberlain, Parkview Gym, JV 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Friday
- SC gymnastics at Region 2A State Qualifier Meet, Wagner High School, 5 p.m.
- Pierre girls wrestling varsity quad, Canton High School, 5:30 p.m.
- Pierre boys wrestling dual at Mitchell, 7 p.m.
- Pierre girls basketball vs. Yankton, T.F. Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- Capitals boys vs. Sioux Falls 1, Oahe Expo Center, 8 p.m.
