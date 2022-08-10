Sports Roundup

The Govs girls tennis team placed fourth at the Class A State Girls Tennis Tournament in Sioux Falls in 2021. Assistant Coach Sara Kjetland, left, Kara Weiss, Sydney Tedrow, Kourtney Walt, Gracie Zeeb, Carissa Ott, Marlee Shorter, Caitlin Ott, Jocelyn Corrales and Head Coach Megan Bauck.
Competitors from South and North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota are expected for the 5th Annual Lake Sharpe Bowfishing Tournament on Aug. 20.
On average, 15 three- and four-member teams participate in the event, Tournament Director Kyle Manning of Pierre said Tuesday.
The payout is generated by entry fees.
There is no pre-registration. Registration will be held at Runnings in Pierre until 8:30 p.m. on the day of the event. The competition will be held from 9 p.m. on Aug. 20 until 7 a.m. on Aug. 21. The team with the most fish wins the event.
“One boat from Minnesota had more than 200 fish (in a past tournament),” Manning said.
Competitors catch rough fish, including carp, gar, buffalo and suckers, because there are no limits, he said.
Weather permitting, Lake Oahe will be included in the tournament.
“If the wind is blowing more than 15 mph, (we won’t fish) on Oahe for safety concerns,” he said.
For more information, call Manning at 605-280-7459.
Pierre Governor sports begin
Pierre School District teams begin hitting fields and courts on Friday for a new season of high school athletics.
Pierre will host 10 tennis teams on Friday and Saturday at Griffin Park. The Governors girls will play Spearfish at 5 p.m. on Friday. Pierre will play St. Thomas More on Saturday at 8 a.m.
Coach Megan Bauck said the team is excited to kick off their season with the home opener and they have high hopes to clench state this year.
The PSD school athletic schedule also reported the girls varsity soccer team will play Douglas-Box Elder at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Complex on Friday at 4 p.m. The varsity girls will also play at noon on Saturday against Spearfish.
The JV girls soccer team will play Spearfish at the PILC field on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The JV boy soccer team will play Spearfish at PILC on Saturday at noon. The varsity boys will also play Spearfish at PILC on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.