Govs football team improves to 3-0
Playing at Mitchell on Friday night, the Govs blew out the Kernels 62-8, improving to 3-0. Mitchell is 0-3.
Pierre, the six-time defending state champion, was scored upon for the first time this season after shutouts in its first two games.
The Govs got off to a fast start, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and 20 in the second. Senior Cade Kaiser had an efficient day at quarterback, completing 12 of 14 passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns.
On the ground, senior Brock Moser ran for 120 yards on eight carries. Cooper Terwilliger scored on all three of his catches, taking them for 77 yards. On defense, Chance Carda added six tackles and a sack.
Pierre will play its next game on the road at 2-0 Yankton on Friday at 7 p.m.
Pierre golf
The Pierre boys golf team finished fourth at Friday’s Yankton Invitational.
Juniors Luke Olson and Sawyer Sonnenschein both shot a 69, tying for fourth place individually. Junior Lincoln Houska also had a strong showing, finishing tied for 10th with a score of 71.
Pierre’s golf team will next play Friday versus Mitchell at the Lake View Golf Course. It is slated for 10:30 a.m.
Pierre volleyball
The Pierre volleyball team easily defeated Sturgis Brown in straight sets Friday 25-6, 25-9, 25-9. The team made few errors.
“I was really pleased with the effort,” Pierre coach Tiffany Stoeser said. “We had a goal to keep them in single digits, which means we’re not making many errors. To keep the number that low means that we’re taking care of things on our side of the net.”
Pierre will return to action at home against Sioux Falls Lincoln on Saturday. The match is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
SC volleyball
The Stanley County volleyball team went 2-1 in their three games over the weekend, beating Cheyenne Eagle Butte and Timberlake and falling to Mobridge.
In their first match against Eagle Butte, senior Cadence Hand led the way with seven kills. In their second match, against Timberlake, sophomore Breckyn Huebner had 11 kills, and junior Caycee Knight added 25 assists. In their last match, against Mobridge, Knight had three kills and two aces.
The Buffs will return to the court at home Saturday for a rematch against Cheyenne Eagle Butte. The match is scheduled for 10 a.m.
SC cross country
Stanley County’s boys and girls cross country teams had some strong individual showings at the Ipswich 5K invitational this weekend.
For the boys team, Spencer Sargent led the way, finishing eighth among all runners with a time of 17:56. Tyson Peterson also had a strong showing, finishing 22nd with a time of 19:43.
For the girls, Kaysen Magee finished sixth overall with a time of 20:38, and Sarah Fosheim finished 23rd with a time of 23:58.
Stanley County will run at Chamberlain on Thursday. The meet is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Pierre girls tennis
At the weekend’s tennis quad, Pierre beat Brookings 8-1 but fell to Watertown 8-1. Pierre is 7-9.
In the loss to Watertown, seniors Caitlin Ott and Jocelyn Corrales had another victory at second doubles. In the match against Brookings, Pierre won at every position except for third singles.
The team will return to action Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Spearfish. The match is scheduled for 10 a.m. Mountain Time.
Pierre girls soccer
On Saturday, the Pierre girls soccer team played to a 0-0 draw vs. Brandon Valley High School. The girls team is 4-2-1.
The boys lost by a score of 2-0, bringing their record to 2-4-1.
Both teams will look to get back on track at Brookings on Thursday. The boys will play at 4 p.m., and the girls will follow at 6.
Upcoming events
Thursday
SC cross country vs. Chamberlain, Chamberlain High School, 2:30 p.m.
Boys soccer vs. Brookings, Brookings Fishback Soccer Complex, 4 p.m. (girls 6 p.m.)
Friday
Pierre golf vs. Mitchell, Lake View Golf Course, 10:30 a.m.
SC football vs. Bon Homme, Stanley County High School, 3 p.m.
Pierre football vs Yankton, Yankton Crane Youngworth Field, 7 p.m.
