Youth bowling league results
Pierre Youth Bowling’s Major Division concluded its 24th week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
On the boys side, Gavin Colson had the best high-game (228) and high-series (667) marks. Chace Humphrey, Johnathon Neuharth, Ryker Edson, Karsten Withers, Brennen Boyle, Ty Hoffman and Dalton Flaaen finished with the highest series scores for their individual teams.
They bowled 470, 608, 432, 557, 505, 481 and 451, respectively.
Jesalyn Zimmerman led the girls with the highest game (224) and series (596) results. Hailee Longbrake tallied a team-best series score of 465.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now through April. On Saturdays, the majors, kids ages 12 and up, start bowling at noon while the minors, ages 5-11, begin at 10 a.m.
Pierre’s track and field teams began their respective seasons after competing in the Ruth Marske Invite on Monday at the SDSU Indoor Track and Field Facility.
For the boys, they finished eighth with 35 team points. Senior Jason Maciejczak recorded the highest placement for the Governors after capturing second in the Boys Shot Put event.
On the girls side, Pierre placed 14th after tallying 12.5 team points. Sophomore Kali Ringstmeyer had the best individual finish for the Govs, as she finished fifth in the Girls 200 Meter Dash.
Pierre boys basketball senior guard Lincoln Kienholz landed himself on the 2022-23 Class AA All-State Boys First Team that was released on Tuesday, and this marks the second-straight season he has done so.
Kienholz averaged 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this year and was the Governors’ lone All-State selection.
This was also Kienholz’s third consecutive season receiving All-State honors, as he made the Second Team in 2021.
Upcoming schedule
Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134
Assistant Sports Editor
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
